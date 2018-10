TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Sherry A. Thompson captured this spectacular photo of Gongbei Temple (拱北殿) in New Taipei City's Xizhi District.

This century-old Buddhist temple, also known as Hianggong Temple, combines elements of both Japanese and Chines architecture. In addition to the temple, there are nearby paths which are particularly scenic when the leaves turn color in autumn.



Gongbei Temple. (Photo by Sherry A. Thompson)