This photo combo of Workers' Party Presidential candidate Fernando Haddad shot on Oct. 4, left, and an Oct. 7, 2018 photo of Jair Bolsonaro, of the So
Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, presidential candidate with the Social Liberal Party celebrate in front of his house in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday,
A man waves a Brazilian flag during celebrations by of Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Of
A boy waves a Brazilian flag during a celebration by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct.
Supporters of presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party, gather in gather at Paulista avenue waiting for the results of the
Supporters of presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party, gather in gather at Paulista avenue waiting for the results of the
A woman sells T-shirts and flags with the image of presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party, in front of the headquarters o
A woman sells T-shirts and flags with the image of the presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party, in front of the headquarte
Supporters of presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party, waiting for the start of the vote counting of the first round of pr
A supporter of presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party, pray as they wait for the first results of the vote counting of th
A supporter of presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party, pray as they wait for the first results of the vote counting of th
Supporter of presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party, celebrate as they wait for the first results of the vote counting of
A man sells T-shirts and flags with the image of presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro of the Social Liberal Party, in front of the headquarters of
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians showed their disgust with corruption and rising crime in the first round of presidential voting, nearly giving an outright victory to a brash-speaking former army captain who has promised to restore "traditional values," give police a freer hand to shoot drug traffickers and to jail crooked politicians.
But with far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro getting 46 percent of the vote Sunday, short of the 50-plus percent he needed, voters also signaled they were not quite ready to make a final decision. On Oct. 28, Bolsonaro will face in a runoff second-place finisher Fernando Haddad, the Workers' Party standard-bearer who was appointed by jailed ex-President Luiz Inacio da Silva.
Bolsonaro was expected to come out in front, but he far outperformed predictions, blazing past competitors with more financing and institutional backing.