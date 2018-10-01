A national treasure in his home country, "The Adventures Tin Tin" has sold over 350,000,000 copies around the world. The Taiwan special collector’s edition will include never-before-translated chapters and posthumous works, including volume “Tin Tin in the land of the Soviets” and several unfinished drafts by author Hergé.

Sharp Point Press, who obtained the rights to the book, notes that Tin Tin was created by Belgian cartoonist, Hergé, in 1929. The character is an international journalist; a brave, kind and intelligent man with a nose for adventure.

Tin Tin boldly takes on a number of challenges that have him utilize his astute investigative skills in solving problems more quickly and efficiently than any police force. With the whimsy of a sci-fi adventure story, Tin Tin swings through the 20th century exposing evil forces and punishing wrongdoers, while advocating peace and love along the way.

Author Hergé died in 1985 after suffering from illness for a number of years, but his legacy as one of the most creative storytellers of the 20th century remains through The Adventures of Tin Tin.

His unfinished final volume, “Tin Tin and Alph-Art,” uses the Brussels modern art scene as the background for its story. Hergé devoted much time and creativity to carefully designing the chapter for the 50th anniversary of the character, but passed away before it could be finished.

Sharp Point Press commented that Tin Tin is extremely popular all over the world, with The Adventures of Tin Tin having been translated into over 70 languages. The character is a household name in the U.S. and Europe. Tin Tin’s stories are used as educational tools for children everywhere, making him the most famous journalist in the world.

The upcoming collector’s edition includes stories never-before-printed in Chinese, including the aforementioned posthumous works and “Tin Tin in the Land of the Soviets,” where readers are invited to view Russia under Soviet rule through the eyes of the protagonist.