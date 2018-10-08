Residents stand looking at a collapsed school damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Emer
PORT-DE-PAIX, Haiti (AP) — For some Haitians fearing new aftershocks, the best place to spend the night is under a tree.
The one-two punch of a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in northern Haiti on Saturday that destroyed houses and killed at least 12 people followed by a strong 5.2 magnitude aftershock on Sunday has residents worried about returning to their cracked cinderblock homes for fear they will collapse.
"I don't feel safe even inside my house," said Gary Joseph as he put mattresses for himself and his two sons to sleep on under a tree outside the house in Port-de-Paix.
He pointed to cracks in a wall and said: "I have to protect myself and my sons."
Sunday's aftershock caused panic on streets where emergency teams were providing relief to victims of Saturday's quake.