TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Due to the impact of the northeasterly winds, Taiwan will see slightly cooler temperatures with occasional rain starting today, and temperatures are expected to drop lower for the Double Ten National Holiday as another cold front is likely to approach soon, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported.

According to CWB forecaster Li Meng-hsuan (李孟軒), under the effect of the northeasterly winds, northern regions including Keelung City, Yilan County, New Taipei City, and regions lying close to the coastal and mountainous areas have an increased chance of thunderstorms. Meanwhile, other parts of Taiwan will see cloudy weather with sporadic rain.

Daytime highs in most regions today will range between 28-32 degrees. However, temperatures can drop to 22-24 degrees at night time and in the early morning.

Although the northeasterly winds are expected to weaken on tomorrow, Li added that another cold front is likely to arrive on the Double Ten Holiday, and it might bring the temperatures down to the low-20s until Oct. 13. Additionally, northern and northeastern Taiwan are being cautioned in advance of heavy rainfall expectations.