ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's Supreme Court is set to hear the final appeal of a Christian on death row since 2010 accused of insulting Islam's prophet, a crime that incites mobs to kill and carries an automatic death penalty.

Her lawyer Saif-ul Malook told The Associated Press he is optimistic Aasia Bibi will win Monday's appeal. But if not, he will seek a review, which could take years to complete.

On a hot day in 2009, Bibi went to get water for her and her fellow farmworkers. After she took a sip, some of the Muslim women became angry that a Christian had drunk from the same container. They demanded she convert, she refused. Five days later, a mob accused her of blasphemy. She was convicted and sentenced to death.