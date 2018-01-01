Chow Yun-fat spotted on Taipei MRT 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In order to promote his film "Project Gutenberg," Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun-fat yesterday took a jog in Da'an Forest Park yesterday morning, before riding the Taipei MRT to the Xinyi Vieshow Cinema to interact with fans, take selfies and be interviewed about the new movie, reported CNA.

Chow started that day on Sunday by taking a jog around Da'an Forest Park before taking his entourage for a breakfast of soy milk and radish cake. Chow and his wife then took the Banana MRT line (Blue Line), where he was spotted by many surprised fans who took photos and video of the superstar on their cell phones.

Chow then met with screaming fans at the Xinyi Vieshow Cinema, where he took time to take selfies with fans and talked about his role as the painter in the film "Project Gutenberg." Regarding his run around Da'an Forest Park, Chow said, "I took a run around Da'an Forest Park and the young people behind me weren't able to keep up."

After Taiwanese television host Mickey Huang (黃子佼) praised the star for being so down to earth with his fans Chow said, "I'm just an ordinary person, it's even worse for me at home. I have to cook, wash clothes, and make coffee for her [wife]. It's all very tragic, a Hong Kong Oshin [female lead in Japanese soap opera]."

Chow, who is now 63, said that he feels that he is getting younger mentally and physically. Emphasizing that he still feels like he has many more years ahead of him Chow said, "45 to 85 is middle age, 85 to 100 is old age, so I'm still young and I should do more."

A member of the audience asked Chow and his wife the secret recipe for keeping their love fresh. He admitted that he is not romantic, but he he then wowed the crowd by singing the famous Taiwanese song "A Little Umbrella" (一支小雨傘) in Taiwanese dialect.



Chow riding escalator in MRT station. (CNA image)



Chow taking selfie with fans. (CNA image)



Chow being interviewed about new film. (CNA image)



Chow posing in front of post for new film. (CNA image)