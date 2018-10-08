Taiwan and Japan need to conduct more security information exchanges as they both face similar military threats because of their close proximity, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said in a recent interview.



Wu warned of the growing number of military drills by China in the region and said that if Chinese military aircraft or warships go south through the Miyako Strait, they will threaten Taiwan and if they go north through the Bashi Channel, they will threaten Japan.



Those threats suggest there should be more exchanges of information between Taiwan and Japan, Wu said in an interview with CNA on Thursday.



Asked about supporters of Taiwan within Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party promoting a Japanese version of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), Wu thanked them for their kindness.



The TRA refers to the law passed by the United States in 1979 to maintain commercial, cultural, and other relations with Taiwan after severing formal ties with Taiwan.



There are many friendly exchanges between Taiwan and Japan, and whenever one country is in need, the other will provide assistance, a form of mutual concern that is rarely seen in the world, Wu said.



But even though the relationship between Taiwan and Japan has grown in the past two years, work still needs to be done, Wu said.