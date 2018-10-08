NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Tway made a 10-foot birdie putt on the third hole of a playoff Sunday to win the season-opening Safeway Open for his first PGA Tour title.

The son of eight-time PGA Tour winner Bob Tway, the 30-year-old former Oklahoma State player beat Ryan Moore on the par-4 10th after Brandt Snedeker dropped out on their second extra trip down the par-5 18th on Silverado's North Course.

Tway birdied the final two holes in regulation for a 1-under 71, then birdied all three holes in the playoff.

Moore birdied three of the last four in a 67.

Snedeker, three strokes ahead entering the round and five in front with 11 to play, had a 74. He bogeyed the first three holes on the back nine, birdied the par-5 16th, bogeyed the par-4 17th and parred the 18th, missing from 9 feet.