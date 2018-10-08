|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|8
|1-0-1
|1-0-0
|2-0-1
|Toronto
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|13
|13
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|13
|7
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|Ottawa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|7
|0-0-1
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Montreal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|4
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|0-0-1
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Boston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|11
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|7
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Columbus
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Detroit
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Florida
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|14
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Chicago
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|15
|14
|0-0-1
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Colorado
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|3
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Nashville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Anaheim
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|2
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Dallas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|1
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|San Jose
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Calgary
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|9
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Vegas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Vancouver
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|9
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|6
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|St. Louis
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|10
|0-1-1
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0-0-1
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Edmonton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
New Jersey 5, Edmonton 2
Dallas 5, Winnipeg 1
Montreal 5, Pittsburgh 1
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Ottawa 5, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1, SO
Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Vegas 2, Minnesota 1, SO
Chicago 5, St. Louis 4, OT
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 2
Anaheim 1, Arizona 0
Calgary 7, Vancouver 4
|Sunday's Games
Carolina 8, N.Y. Rangers 5
Toronto 7, Chicago 6, OT
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Vancouver at Carolina, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.