CPC to cap gas prices in Taiwan until year end

Despite spike in global oil prices, CPC announced that it will keep fuel prices stable in Taiwan until year end,

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/08 09:48
(Image from Pixabay user OpenClipart-Vectors)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In a move that some have speculated was to avoid angering voters before November's elections, Taiwan's state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp. yesterday announced that it would continue to keep a cap on fuel prices until the end of the year, reported CNA

Recently, global oil prices have risen sharply and domestic fuel prices were set to rise by NT$0.5 per liter on Oct. 8, but CPC changed its mind and decided to continue to cap prices at their current level until the end of the year. 

The CPC on Sunday announced that prices for this week are set to be NT$30.0 per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$31.5 per liter for 95 unleaded, NT$33.5 per liter for 98 unleaded and NT$28.2 per liter for super diesel.

There has been some speculation that the government has capped the prices ahead of nationwide elections in Taiwan set for Nov. 24. However, cabinet spokeswoman Kolas Yotaka said that fuel prices are still benchmarked on market trends, the CPC sets prices based on market prices and denied any government order to freeze prices.
