BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Matches
San Martin de Tucuman 1, Banfield 1
Velez Sarsfield 2, Aldosivi 0
|Saturday's Matches
River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia
Huracan vs. Argentinos Jrs
Aldosivi 2, San Martin de Tucuman 0
Gimnasia 1, Godoy Cruz 0
San Martin 3, Velez Sarsfield 1
Patronato Parana 1, Independiente 2
|Sunday's Matches
Banfield 2, San Lorenzo 0
Atletico Tucuman 0, Lanus 0
Rosario Central 0, Santa Fe 4
Talleres 3, Belgrano 0
Racing Club 2, Boca Juniors 2
|Monday's Match
Tigre vs. Estudiantes
|Tuesday's Match
Colon vs. Newell's