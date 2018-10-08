  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/10/08 08:55
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Tuesday's Matches

San Martin de Tucuman 1, Banfield 1

Velez Sarsfield 2, Aldosivi 0

Saturday's Matches

River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia

Huracan vs. Argentinos Jrs

Aldosivi 2, San Martin de Tucuman 0

Gimnasia 1, Godoy Cruz 0

San Martin 3, Velez Sarsfield 1

Patronato Parana 1, Independiente 2

Sunday's Matches

Banfield 2, San Lorenzo 0

Atletico Tucuman 0, Lanus 0

Rosario Central 0, Santa Fe 4

Talleres 3, Belgrano 0

Racing Club 2, Boca Juniors 2

Monday's Match

Tigre vs. Estudiantes

Tuesday's Match

Colon vs. Newell's