SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to Asia (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

U.S. and North Korean officials are offering positive reviews for the latest meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In Washington, President Donald Trump tweeted that he looked forward to meeting Kim again in the near future. The state-run Korean Central News Agency is calling the talks between Pompeo and Kim "productive and wonderful."

Pompeo spent several hours in Pyongyang on his fourth visit to North Korea, saying Sunday he had a "good trip" and that he and Kim "continue to make progress on agreements made at the Singapore summit."

Neither Pompeo nor North Korea offered details.

Pompeo is on the third stop of a four-leg Asia tour that began in Japan and is scheduled to end in China on Monday.

5:30 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has wrapped up his fourth visit to North Korea after meeting Kim Jong Un to seek elusive progress in efforts to persuade him to give up his nuclear weapons.

Pompeo tweeted on his arrival in Seoul that he had met with Kim and that they "continue to make progress on agreements made at Singapore Summit."

He said, "Thanks for hosting me and my team."

Pompeo had flown to Pyongyang from Tokyo after talks there with Japan's prime minister during which he pledged the Trump administration would coordinate and unify its strategy for denuclearization with allies. Japan has been wary of the initiative but South Korea has embraced it.