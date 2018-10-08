RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Warren Foegele had two goals and an assist, Andrei Svechnikov got his first career goal to snap tie midway through the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the New York Rangers 8-5 on Sunday.

Svechnikov, the No. 2 overall pick in June's draft, deflected Justin Faulk's shot in front of the net with 9:16 remaining to break a 5-5 tie and give the Hurricanes their first lead. Foegele followed with his second goal 47 seconds later to secure Carolina's first home win under new coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Jordan Martinook, Jordan Staal, Micheal Ferland, Lucas Wallmark and Teuvo Teravainen all scored for the Hurricanes. Justin Williams had three assists.

The Rangers had leads of 2-0, 3-2, 4-3 and 5-4 and failed to hold each of them.

Jimmy Vesey and Chris Kreider each scored twice and Pavel Buchnevich added a goal for New York, which remains winless in three games under new coach David Quinn.