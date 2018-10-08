WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty as Manchester City had to settle for a 0-0 draw with Liverpool in a meeting of the Premier League's title favorites at Anfield on Sunday. Chelsea joined Liverpool and City at the top after Eden Hazard provided a goal and assist in a 3-0 win at Southampton. Arsenal is fourth after thrashing Fulham 5-1. By Tony Jimenez. SENT: 560 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--SOUTHAMPTON-CHELSEA — Hazard leads Chelsea to 3-0 win at Southampton. SENT: 220 words, photos.

— SOC--LIVERPOOL-MAN CITY — Mahrez penalty miss costs City victory at Liverpool. SENT: 230 words, photos.

— SOC--FULHAM-ARSENAL — Lacazette and Aubameyang shine as Arsenal crushes Fulham 5-1. SENT: 240 words, photos.

MMA--UFC 229 BRAWL

LAS VEGAS — Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov could face a large fine and a lengthy suspension after his post-fight actions at UFC 229. The Dagestan-born Russian fighter hurdled the cage and fought with one of Conor McGregor's cornermen immediately after choking out McGregor in one of the biggest fights in mixed martial arts history. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

— With:

— MMA-TIM DAHLBERG--UFC OR WWE? — Fight poses a question: Is this UFC or WWE? By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 750 words, photos.

LT--ARGENTINA-WILD BOARS-RIVER PLATE

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The 12 boys and soccer coach from Thailand who were found in a partially flooded cave once again found themselves capturing the media's attention on Sunday. The team played a friendly match against River Plate youth soccer team of Argentina. SENT: 180 words, photos.

RAC--ARC DE TRIOMPHE

PARIS — Enable held off a late charge from Sea Of Class to successfully defend her crown at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe by a neck on Sunday with Frankie Dettori riding his record sixth winner in Europe's richest race. SENT: 310 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi helped to earn Barcelona a 1-1 draw at Valencia on Sunday, but not even his superb goal could stop the defending champions' winless streak from reaching four games in the Spanish league. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Carlo Ancelotti's constant lineup changes are paying off. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Kylian Mbappe scored four goals, earned a penalty and also hit the post in a memorable performance for Paris Saint-Germain in a 5-0 league rout of Lyon on Sunday. SENT: 270 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Nuremberg goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow saved a penalty but that didn't make up for the six goals he had already conceded as his team lost 6-0 at Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Sunday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 300 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--BAYERN-OKTOBERFEST — Bayern forgets league troubles with beers at Oktoberfest. SENT: 160 words, photos.

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-NEW ZEALAND-CANE

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — All Blacks flanker Sam Cane has undergone surgery in South Africa after fracturing his neck in Saturday's Rugby Championship test against the Springboks. SENT: 180 words.

CRI--PAKISTAN-AUSTRALIA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez returned to test cricket after more than two years and scored an impressive century as Pakistan reached 255-3 at stumps on day one of the first test against Australia on Sunday. SENT: 490 words.

TEN--CHINA OPEN

BEIJING — Caroline Wozniacki defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 to win the China Open and her third WTA title of the year on Sunday, while Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia beat top-seeded Juan Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-4 in the men's final. SENT: 240 words, photos.

ATH--CHICAGO MARATHON

CHICAGO — Britain's Mo Farah won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, claiming his first marathon victory in three attempts. SENT: 140 words.

ATH--CARDIFF-HALF MARATHON DEATHS

CARDIFF, Wales — Two competitors died after suffering cardiac arrests at the finish line of the Cardiff half marathon, organizers said Sunday. SENT: 170 words.

FBC--OBIT-GAGLIARDI

MINNEAPOLIS — John Gagliardi, who won more games than any other college football coach with his unconventional methods at a small Minnesota school, has died. He was 91. By Dave Campbell. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

GLF--DUNHILL LINKS

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark wrecked Tyrrell Hatton's hopes of winning the Dunhill Links Championship for a third straight year when he shot a 5-under 67 in the final round for a one-stroke victory. SENT: 240 words.

GLF--SAFEWAY OPEN

NAPA, California — Brandt Snedeker takes a three-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour's season-opening Safeway Open. UPCOMING: 300 words by 0200 GMT.

GLF--ASIA AMATEUR

SINGAPORE — Takumi Kanaya closed with a 5-under 65 to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur on Sunday and earn a spot in the Masters and British Open next year. SENT: 250 words.

