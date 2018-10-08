|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Toronto
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Brooklyn
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Boston
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Orlando
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Miami
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|San Antonio
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|New Orleans
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Utah
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Portland
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Golden State
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Sacramento
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
___
|Saturday's Games
Cleveland 113, Boston 102
Memphis 109, Indiana 104, OT
L.A. Clippers 103, L.A. Lakers 87
|Sunday's Games
Oklahoma City 113, Atlanta 94
Houston 108, San Antonio 93
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Dallas vs. Philadelphia at Shenzen, 8 a.m.
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Maccabi Haifa at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Shanghai Sharks at Houston, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, Nev., 10:30 p.m.