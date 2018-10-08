  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/08 06:31
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
New York 3 0 1.000
Philadelphia 3 0 1.000
Toronto 2 1 .667 1
Brooklyn 0 1 .000 2
Boston 1 3 .250
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 2 1 .667
Washington 1 1 .500 ½
Orlando 1 1 .500 ½
Atlanta 1 2 .333 1
Miami 0 3 .000 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 2 0 1.000
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 ½
Indiana 1 1 .500 1
Detroit 1 1 .500 1
Chicago 1 1 .500 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 2 1 .667
San Antonio 2 1 .667
Memphis 2 1 .667
Dallas 1 1 .500 ½
New Orleans 0 3 .000 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 3 0 1.000
Utah 3 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 2 1 .667 1
Portland 1 1 .500
Minnesota 1 2 .333 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 3 0 1.000
Golden State 1 1 .500
Sacramento 1 2 .333 2
Phoenix 1 2 .333 2
L.A. Lakers 1 3 .250

___

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 113, Boston 102

Memphis 109, Indiana 104, OT

L.A. Clippers 103, L.A. Lakers 87

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma City 113, Atlanta 94

Houston 108, San Antonio 93

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas vs. Philadelphia at Shenzen, 8 a.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Shanghai Sharks at Houston, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, Nev., 10:30 p.m.