China's antigraft watchdog said on Sunday Interpol President Meng Hongwei, who had gone missing, is under investigation on suspicion of unspecified violations of the law.

Meng, a senior security official in China as well as the first Chinese head of Interpol, has been missing since September 25 while on a trip to his native country.

"Public Security Ministry Vice Minister Meng Hongwei is currently under investigation by the National Supervisory Commission for suspected violations of law," the Chinese anti-graft body said in a brief statement on its website.

China has been cracking down on corruption under President Xi Jinping.

Interpol later said Meng had resigned as president of the international police organization with immediate effect. It named South Korean national Kim Jong Yang who was Senior Vice-President as Acting President.

'Received knife as message'

An hour earlier, Meng's wife told reporters in the French city of Lyon that she feared that her husband's life was in danger.

In her first public comments on her husband's mysterious disappearance, Grace Meng said her husband sent her an image of a knife before he went missing. She said the knife was his way to tell her that he was in danger.

Grace Meng told reporters that she last heard from her husband on September 25. He sent her the knife image that day, four minutes after he sent a message saying, "Wait for my call."

But the call never came, she said, adding that she did not what happened to her husband.

Asked if she believed that he has been arrested, she said: "In China, what happened, I'm not sure."

She asked journalists not to show her face as feared for her own safety and the safety of her two children.

ap/jm (AFP, AP, Reuters)

