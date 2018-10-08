  1. Home
  2. World

National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/08 04:46
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 3 2 0 .600 133 108
Miami 3 2 0 .600 99 117
Buffalo 2 3 0 .400 63 118
N.Y. Jets 2 3 0 .400 123 105
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 87 86
Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 102 86
Houston 1 3 0 .250 96 108
Indianapolis 1 4 0 .200 118 138
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 4 1 0 .800 153 130
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 132 77
Cleveland 2 2 1 .500 114 113
Pittsburgh 2 2 1 .500 143 133
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 0 0 1.000 175 129
L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 111 120
Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 131
Oakland 1 3 0 .250 97 123
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 2 1 0 .667 64 44
Dallas 2 2 0 .500 67 77
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 82 81
N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 104 128
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 137 121
Carolina 3 1 0 .750 104 91
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 112 139
Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 133 163
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 1 0 .750 111 65
Green Bay 2 2 1 .500 115 114
Detroit 2 3 0 .400 125 137
Minnesota 1 2 1 .375 90 110
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 4 0 0 1.000 140 67
Seattle 2 2 0 .500 85 81
San Francisco 1 3 0 .250 100 118
Arizona 0 4 0 .000 37 94

___

Thursday's Games

New England 38, Indianapolis 24

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 13, Tennessee 12

Cincinnati 27, Miami 17

Pittsburgh 41, Atlanta 17

N.Y. Jets 34, Denver 16

Carolina 33, N.Y. Giants 31

Detroit 31, Green Bay 23

Kansas City 30, Jacksonville 14

Cleveland 12, Baltimore 9, OT

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

Monday's Games

Washington at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Seattle vs Oakland at London, UK, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Houston, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

Monday, Oct. 15

San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.