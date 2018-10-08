DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and LeGarrette Blount ran for two scores, lifting the Detroit Lions to a 31-23 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Detroit (2-3) earned a win it desperately needed under first-year coach Matt Patricia, going into its bye week.

Green Bay (2-2-1) could not overcome uncharacteristic mistakes by veteran kicker Mason Crosby and two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who lost two fumbles for just the third time in his 14-year career.

Crosby missed a career-high four field goals in one game and missed an extra point to boot.

He connected on a field goal with 2 seconds left. Detroit recovered the onside kick to seal the win, preventing Rodgers from getting another chance at a game-winning Hail Mary in Detroit.

Blount had a pair of 1-yard TD runs in the first quarter and Stafford's 8-yard pass to Marvin Jones late in the second quarter put Detroit up 24-0.

Rodgers, missing injured receivers Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison, threw short TDs to rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Lance Kendricks in the third to pull the Packers within 10 points.

Stafford answered with a 5-yard TD pass to Kenny Golladay early in the fourth quarter to give Detroit a 31-14 lead.

Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on a 12-yard throw for a third TD pass, but Crosby hit the left upright on the extra point to let the Lions keep an 11-point cushion midway through the fourth quarter. Adams has scored in 10 straight road games, equaling a league record set by Tommy McDonald of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1959 to 1961.

Rodgers was 32 of 52 for 442 yards with three TD passes. Stafford was 14 of 26 for 183 yards with two TDs and no turnovers.

INJURY REPORT

Packers: LB Nick Perry (ankle) and CB Kevin King (chin) were hurt during the game.

Lions: RB Kerryon Johnson, who ran for 70 yards on 12 carries, went out in the fourth quarter after appearing to hurt his right ankle. CB Teez Tabor (groin) and CB Jamal Agnew (knee) also left the game with injuries.

UP NEXT

Packers: Host San Francisco on Monday, Oct. 15.

Lions: Off until playing at Miami on Oct. 21.

