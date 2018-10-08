BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/10/08 03:03
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 7 6 1 0 13 2 19
Atletico Tucuman 7 4 3 0 13 6 15
Aldosivi 8 5 0 3 9 6 15
Huracan 7 4 2 1 9 3 14
River Plate 7 3 4 0 12 3 13
Boca Juniors 7 4 1 2 8 5 13
Defensa y Justicia 6 3 3 0 7 4 12
Santa Fe 7 3 3 1 6 4 12
Banfield 8 3 3 2 7 7 12
Gimnasia 8 3 2 3 6 6 11
Velez Sarsfield 8 3 2 3 8 10 11
Independiente 7 2 4 1 10 7 10
Rosario Central 6 3 1 2 5 4 10
Godoy Cruz 8 3 1 4 5 7 10
San Martin 7 2 2 3 9 12 8
Talleres 7 2 1 4 6 7 7
San Lorenzo 7 1 4 2 9 11 7
Belgrano 7 1 4 2 3 5 7
Tigre 7 1 4 2 8 11 7
Argentinos Jrs 7 1 3 3 2 4 6
Colon 7 1 3 3 7 11 6
Newell's 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
Estudiantes 5 1 1 3 5 7 4
San Martin de T. 7 0 4 3 3 8 4
Patronato Parana 8 1 1 6 5 13 4
Lanus 8 0 3 5 5 15 3
Tuesday, Oct. 2

San Martin de T. 1, Banfield 1

Velez Sarsfield 2, Aldosivi 0

Saturday, Oct. 6

River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia ppd.

Huracan vs. Argentinos Jrs ppd.

Aldosivi 2, San Martin de T. 0

Gimnasia 1, Godoy Cruz 0

San Martin 3, Velez Sarsfield 1

Patronato Parana 1, Independiente 2

Sunday, Oct. 7

Banfield 2, San Lorenzo 0

Atletico Tucuman 0, Lanus 0

Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe 1800 GMT

Talleres vs. Belgrano 2000 GMT

Racing Club vs. Boca Juniors 2200 GMT

Monday, Oct. 8

Tigre vs. Estudiantes 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Colon vs. Newell's 0000 GMT