BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|7
|6
|1
|0
|13
|2
|19
|Atletico Tucuman
|7
|4
|3
|0
|13
|6
|15
|Aldosivi
|8
|5
|0
|3
|9
|6
|15
|Huracan
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|3
|14
|River Plate
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|3
|13
|Boca Juniors
|7
|4
|1
|2
|8
|5
|13
|Defensa y Justicia
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|4
|12
|Santa Fe
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|4
|12
|Banfield
|8
|3
|3
|2
|7
|7
|12
|Gimnasia
|8
|3
|2
|3
|6
|6
|11
|Velez Sarsfield
|8
|3
|2
|3
|8
|10
|11
|Independiente
|7
|2
|4
|1
|10
|7
|10
|Rosario Central
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|4
|10
|Godoy Cruz
|8
|3
|1
|4
|5
|7
|10
|San Martin
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|12
|8
|Talleres
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|7
|7
|San Lorenzo
|7
|1
|4
|2
|9
|11
|7
|Belgrano
|7
|1
|4
|2
|3
|5
|7
|Tigre
|7
|1
|4
|2
|8
|11
|7
|Argentinos Jrs
|7
|1
|3
|3
|2
|4
|6
|Colon
|7
|1
|3
|3
|7
|11
|6
|Newell's
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|8
|5
|Estudiantes
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|4
|San Martin de T.
|7
|0
|4
|3
|3
|8
|4
|Patronato Parana
|8
|1
|1
|6
|5
|13
|4
|Lanus
|8
|0
|3
|5
|5
|15
|3
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
San Martin de T. 1, Banfield 1
Velez Sarsfield 2, Aldosivi 0
|Saturday, Oct. 6
River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia ppd.
Huracan vs. Argentinos Jrs ppd.
Aldosivi 2, San Martin de T. 0
Gimnasia 1, Godoy Cruz 0
San Martin 3, Velez Sarsfield 1
Patronato Parana 1, Independiente 2
|Sunday, Oct. 7
Banfield 2, San Lorenzo 0
Atletico Tucuman 0, Lanus 0
Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe 1800 GMT
Talleres vs. Belgrano 2000 GMT
Racing Club vs. Boca Juniors 2200 GMT
|Monday, Oct. 8
Tigre vs. Estudiantes 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Oct. 9
Colon vs. Newell's 0000 GMT