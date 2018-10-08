|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|8
|6
|2
|0
|21
|3
|20
|Chelsea
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18
|5
|20
|Liverpool
|8
|6
|2
|0
|15
|3
|20
|Arsenal
|8
|6
|0
|2
|19
|10
|18
|Tottenham
|8
|6
|0
|2
|15
|7
|18
|Bournemouth
|8
|5
|1
|2
|16
|12
|16
|Wolverhampton
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|6
|15
|Man United
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|14
|13
|Watford
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|12
|13
|Leicester
|8
|4
|0
|4
|14
|12
|12
|Everton
|8
|3
|3
|2
|13
|12
|12
|Burnley
|8
|2
|2
|4
|10
|12
|8
|Brighton
|8
|2
|2
|4
|9
|13
|8
|Crystal Palace
|8
|2
|1
|5
|5
|9
|7
|West Ham
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|13
|7
|Southampton
|8
|1
|2
|5
|6
|14
|5
|Fulham
|8
|1
|2
|5
|9
|21
|5
|Huddersfield
|8
|0
|3
|5
|4
|17
|3
|Newcastle
|8
|0
|2
|6
|6
|13
|2
|Cardiff
|8
|0
|2
|6
|4
|17
|2
|Friday, Oct. 5
Brighton 1, West Ham 0
|Saturday, Oct. 6
Burnley 1, Huddersfield 1
Tottenham 1, Cardiff 0
Leicester 1, Everton 2
Crystal Palace 0, Wolverhampton 1
Watford 0, Bournemouth 4
Man United 3, Newcastle 2
|Sunday, Oct. 7
Fulham 1, Arsenal 5
Southampton 0, Chelsea 3
Liverpool 0, Man City 0
|Saturday, Oct. 20
Chelsea vs. Man United 1130 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Southampton 1400 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Watford 1400 GMT
Man City vs. Burnley 1400 GMT
West Ham vs. Tottenham 1400 GMT
Cardiff vs. Fulham 1400 GMT
Newcastle vs. Brighton 1400 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Liverpool 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Oct. 21
Everton vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT
|Monday, Oct. 22
Arsenal vs. Leicester 1900 GMT
|Saturday, Oct. 27
Liverpool vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Fulham vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT
Southampton vs. Newcastle 1400 GMT
Brighton vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT
Leicester vs. West Ham 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield United
|12
|8
|1
|3
|21
|13
|25
|West Brom
|12
|7
|3
|2
|31
|17
|24
|Leeds
|12
|6
|5
|1
|22
|9
|23
|Middlesbrough
|12
|6
|4
|2
|14
|6
|22
|Nottingham Forest
|12
|4
|7
|1
|17
|13
|19
|Sheffield Wednesday
|12
|5
|4
|3
|19
|18
|19
|Brentford
|12
|4
|6
|2
|20
|14
|18
|Derby
|12
|5
|3
|4
|15
|13
|18
|Norwich
|12
|5
|3
|4
|15
|15
|18
|Blackburn
|12
|4
|6
|2
|14
|15
|18
|Swansea
|12
|4
|5
|3
|12
|9
|17
|Wigan
|12
|5
|2
|5
|14
|16
|17
|Bristol City
|12
|4
|4
|4
|16
|14
|16
|Stoke
|12
|4
|4
|4
|17
|18
|16
|Aston Villa
|12
|3
|6
|3
|20
|20
|15
|Bolton
|12
|4
|3
|5
|10
|15
|15
|Birmingham
|12
|2
|8
|2
|13
|12
|14
|QPR
|12
|4
|2
|6
|9
|19
|14
|Rotherham
|12
|3
|2
|7
|9
|19
|11
|Millwall
|12
|2
|4
|6
|13
|19
|10
|Reading
|12
|2
|3
|7
|15
|20
|9
|Preston
|12
|2
|3
|7
|18
|24
|9
|Ipswich
|12
|1
|6
|5
|11
|18
|9
|Hull
|12
|2
|2
|8
|10
|19
|8
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
Ipswich 0, Middlesbrough 2
Brentford 1, Birmingham 1
Hull 0, Leeds 1
Aston Villa 3, Preston 3
Wigan 0, Swansea 0
Stoke 2, Bolton 0
Reading 0, QPR 1
|Wednesday, Oct. 3
Nottingham Forest 2, Millwall 2
Blackburn 0, Sheffield United 2
Derby 1, Norwich 1
Rotherham 0, Bristol City 0
Sheffield Wednesday 2, West Brom 2
|Saturday, Oct. 6
Leeds 1, Brentford 1
Birmingham 3, Rotherham 1
Preston 4, Wigan 0
Middlesbrough 0, Nottingham Forest 2
Millwall 2, Aston Villa 1
Swansea 2, Ipswich 3
QPR 1, Derby 1
Sheffield United 1, Hull 0
Norwich 0, Stoke 1
West Brom 4, Reading 1
Bolton 0, Blackburn 1
|Sunday, Oct. 7
Bristol City 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
|Friday, Oct. 19
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Middlesbrough 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portsmouth
|12
|8
|3
|1
|21
|10
|27
|Peterborough
|12
|7
|3
|2
|28
|19
|24
|Sunderland
|12
|6
|5
|1
|24
|13
|23
|Barnsley
|11
|6
|4
|1
|23
|7
|22
|Walsall
|12
|6
|4
|2
|15
|12
|22
|Doncaster
|12
|6
|3
|3
|18
|14
|21
|Accrington Stanley
|12
|5
|5
|2
|14
|12
|20
|Luton Town
|12
|5
|4
|3
|17
|15
|19
|Charlton
|12
|5
|3
|4
|19
|18
|18
|Fleetwood Town
|12
|4
|5
|3
|19
|11
|17
|Southend
|12
|5
|2
|5
|15
|16
|17
|Scunthorpe
|12
|4
|5
|3
|20
|24
|17
|Blackpool
|11
|3
|7
|1
|12
|9
|16
|Coventry
|12
|4
|3
|5
|10
|13
|15
|Rochdale
|12
|3
|4
|5
|17
|25
|13
|Shrewsbury
|12
|2
|6
|4
|10
|11
|12
|Wycombe
|12
|2
|6
|4
|14
|18
|12
|Burton Albion
|11
|3
|2
|6
|12
|15
|11
|Gillingham
|11
|3
|2
|6
|15
|20
|11
|AFC Wimbledon
|12
|3
|2
|7
|9
|16
|11
|Bristol Rovers
|12
|2
|4
|6
|9
|12
|10
|Bradford
|12
|3
|1
|8
|9
|17
|10
|Plymouth
|12
|1
|4
|7
|9
|20
|7
|Oxford United
|12
|1
|3
|8
|11
|23
|6
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
Burton Albion 1, Southend 2
Scunthorpe 5, Charlton 3
Barnsley 1, Plymouth 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Doncaster 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Wycombe 1
Sunderland 2, Peterborough 2
Rochdale 0, Bristol Rovers 0
AFC Wimbledon 0, Bradford 1
Coventry 0, Portsmouth 1
Walsall 0, Shrewsbury 0
Oxford United 1, Luton Town 2
|Saturday, Oct. 6
Bradford 1, Sunderland 2
Peterborough 0, Barnsley 4
Wycombe 2, Burton Albion 1
Shrewsbury 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Blackpool 2, Rochdale 2
Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 4
Southend 0, Oxford United 0
Charlton 1, Coventry 2
Bristol Rovers 0, Walsall 1
Plymouth 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Luton Town 3, Scunthorpe 2
Portsmouth 0, Gillingham 2
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Barnsley vs. Luton Town 1100 GMT
Coventry vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Southend 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|12
|9
|1
|2
|21
|8
|28
|Exeter
|12
|7
|3
|2
|22
|12
|24
|Newport County
|12
|7
|3
|2
|18
|19
|24
|Milton Keynes Dons
|12
|5
|6
|1
|15
|8
|21
|Stevenage
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|11
|21
|Forest Green
|12
|4
|8
|0
|18
|10
|20
|Tranmere
|12
|5
|5
|2
|16
|12
|20
|Colchester
|12
|5
|4
|3
|25
|14
|19
|Crawley Town
|12
|6
|1
|5
|17
|15
|19
|Carlisle
|12
|6
|1
|5
|13
|13
|19
|Bury
|12
|5
|3
|4
|18
|14
|18
|Oldham
|12
|4
|5
|3
|16
|12
|17
|Swindon
|12
|4
|5
|3
|17
|16
|17
|Mansfield Town
|11
|3
|7
|1
|16
|9
|16
|Yeovil
|12
|4
|4
|4
|20
|15
|16
|Port Vale
|12
|4
|2
|6
|11
|13
|14
|Notts County
|12
|3
|3
|6
|16
|26
|12
|Crewe
|11
|3
|2
|6
|11
|12
|11
|Grimsby Town
|12
|3
|2
|7
|9
|18
|11
|Morecambe
|12
|3
|1
|8
|12
|25
|10
|Northampton
|12
|1
|6
|5
|9
|18
|9
|Cheltenham
|12
|2
|3
|7
|9
|18
|9
|Cambridge United
|12
|2
|2
|8
|11
|25
|8
|Macclesfield
|12
|0
|4
|8
|11
|23
|4
|Tuesday, Oct. 2
Tranmere 1, Lincoln City 0
Crewe 1, Swindon 0
Northampton 0, Bury 0
Carlisle 0, Grimsby Town 1
Cambridge United 1, Forest Green 3
Newport County 3, Macclesfield 3
Mansfield Town 0, Oldham 0
Port Vale 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Notts County 3, Crawley Town 1
Cheltenham 2, Morecambe 2
Colchester 3, Yeovil 1
Exeter 1, Stevenage 0
|Saturday, Oct. 6
Yeovil 2, Exeter 2
Swindon 1, Northampton 1
Crawley Town 2, Cambridge United 0
Grimsby Town 2, Port Vale 0
Macclesfield 0, Notts County 1
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Cheltenham 0
Forest Green 1, Newport County 1
Lincoln City 1, Crewe 0
Morecambe 3, Tranmere 4
Bury 2, Mansfield Town 2
Oldham 1, Carlisle 3
Stevenage 3, Colchester 1
|Friday, Oct. 12
Tranmere vs. Macclesfield 1845 GMT
|Saturday, Oct. 13
Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town 1200 GMT
Northampton vs. Forest Green 1300 GMT
Crewe vs. Bury 1400 GMT
Notts County vs. Oldham 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Carlisle vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT