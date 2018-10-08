  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/10/08 03:16
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 8 6 2 0 21 3 20
Chelsea 8 6 2 0 18 5 20
Liverpool 8 6 2 0 15 3 20
Arsenal 8 6 0 2 19 10 18
Tottenham 8 6 0 2 15 7 18
Bournemouth 8 5 1 2 16 12 16
Wolverhampton 8 4 3 1 9 6 15
Man United 8 4 1 3 13 14 13
Watford 8 4 1 3 11 12 13
Leicester 8 4 0 4 14 12 12
Everton 8 3 3 2 13 12 12
Burnley 8 2 2 4 10 12 8
Brighton 8 2 2 4 9 13 8
Crystal Palace 8 2 1 5 5 9 7
West Ham 8 2 1 5 8 13 7
Southampton 8 1 2 5 6 14 5
Fulham 8 1 2 5 9 21 5
Huddersfield 8 0 3 5 4 17 3
Newcastle 8 0 2 6 6 13 2
Cardiff 8 0 2 6 4 17 2
Friday, Oct. 5

Brighton 1, West Ham 0

Saturday, Oct. 6

Burnley 1, Huddersfield 1

Tottenham 1, Cardiff 0

Leicester 1, Everton 2

Crystal Palace 0, Wolverhampton 1

Watford 0, Bournemouth 4

Man United 3, Newcastle 2

Sunday, Oct. 7

Fulham 1, Arsenal 5

Southampton 0, Chelsea 3

Liverpool 0, Man City 0

Saturday, Oct. 20

Chelsea vs. Man United 1130 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Southampton 1400 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Watford 1400 GMT

Man City vs. Burnley 1400 GMT

West Ham vs. Tottenham 1400 GMT

Cardiff vs. Fulham 1400 GMT

Newcastle vs. Brighton 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Liverpool 1630 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 21

Everton vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT

Monday, Oct. 22

Arsenal vs. Leicester 1900 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 27

Liverpool vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Fulham vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT

Southampton vs. Newcastle 1400 GMT

Brighton vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT

Leicester vs. West Ham 1630 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 12 8 1 3 21 13 25
West Brom 12 7 3 2 31 17 24
Leeds 12 6 5 1 22 9 23
Middlesbrough 12 6 4 2 14 6 22
Nottingham Forest 12 4 7 1 17 13 19
Sheffield Wednesday 12 5 4 3 19 18 19
Brentford 12 4 6 2 20 14 18
Derby 12 5 3 4 15 13 18
Norwich 12 5 3 4 15 15 18
Blackburn 12 4 6 2 14 15 18
Swansea 12 4 5 3 12 9 17
Wigan 12 5 2 5 14 16 17
Bristol City 12 4 4 4 16 14 16
Stoke 12 4 4 4 17 18 16
Aston Villa 12 3 6 3 20 20 15
Bolton 12 4 3 5 10 15 15
Birmingham 12 2 8 2 13 12 14
QPR 12 4 2 6 9 19 14
Rotherham 12 3 2 7 9 19 11
Millwall 12 2 4 6 13 19 10
Reading 12 2 3 7 15 20 9
Preston 12 2 3 7 18 24 9
Ipswich 12 1 6 5 11 18 9
Hull 12 2 2 8 10 19 8
Tuesday, Oct. 2

Ipswich 0, Middlesbrough 2

Brentford 1, Birmingham 1

Hull 0, Leeds 1

Aston Villa 3, Preston 3

Wigan 0, Swansea 0

Stoke 2, Bolton 0

Reading 0, QPR 1

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Nottingham Forest 2, Millwall 2

Blackburn 0, Sheffield United 2

Derby 1, Norwich 1

Rotherham 0, Bristol City 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, West Brom 2

Saturday, Oct. 6

Leeds 1, Brentford 1

Birmingham 3, Rotherham 1

Preston 4, Wigan 0

Middlesbrough 0, Nottingham Forest 2

Millwall 2, Aston Villa 1

Swansea 2, Ipswich 3

QPR 1, Derby 1

Sheffield United 1, Hull 0

Norwich 0, Stoke 1

West Brom 4, Reading 1

Bolton 0, Blackburn 1

Sunday, Oct. 7

Bristol City 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Friday, Oct. 19

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Middlesbrough 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portsmouth 12 8 3 1 21 10 27
Peterborough 12 7 3 2 28 19 24
Sunderland 12 6 5 1 24 13 23
Barnsley 11 6 4 1 23 7 22
Walsall 12 6 4 2 15 12 22
Doncaster 12 6 3 3 18 14 21
Accrington Stanley 12 5 5 2 14 12 20
Luton Town 12 5 4 3 17 15 19
Charlton 12 5 3 4 19 18 18
Fleetwood Town 12 4 5 3 19 11 17
Southend 12 5 2 5 15 16 17
Scunthorpe 12 4 5 3 20 24 17
Blackpool 11 3 7 1 12 9 16
Coventry 12 4 3 5 10 13 15
Rochdale 12 3 4 5 17 25 13
Shrewsbury 12 2 6 4 10 11 12
Wycombe 12 2 6 4 14 18 12
Burton Albion 11 3 2 6 12 15 11
Gillingham 11 3 2 6 15 20 11
AFC Wimbledon 12 3 2 7 9 16 11
Bristol Rovers 12 2 4 6 9 12 10
Bradford 12 3 1 8 9 17 10
Plymouth 12 1 4 7 9 20 7
Oxford United 12 1 3 8 11 23 6
Tuesday, Oct. 2

Burton Albion 1, Southend 2

Scunthorpe 5, Charlton 3

Barnsley 1, Plymouth 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Doncaster 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Wycombe 1

Sunderland 2, Peterborough 2

Rochdale 0, Bristol Rovers 0

AFC Wimbledon 0, Bradford 1

Coventry 0, Portsmouth 1

Walsall 0, Shrewsbury 0

Oxford United 1, Luton Town 2

Saturday, Oct. 6

Bradford 1, Sunderland 2

Peterborough 0, Barnsley 4

Wycombe 2, Burton Albion 1

Shrewsbury 1, Accrington Stanley 0

Blackpool 2, Rochdale 2

Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 4

Southend 0, Oxford United 0

Charlton 1, Coventry 2

Bristol Rovers 0, Walsall 1

Plymouth 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Luton Town 3, Scunthorpe 2

Portsmouth 0, Gillingham 2

Saturday, Oct. 13

Barnsley vs. Luton Town 1100 GMT

Coventry vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

Gillingham vs. Southend 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 12 9 1 2 21 8 28
Exeter 12 7 3 2 22 12 24
Newport County 12 7 3 2 18 19 24
Milton Keynes Dons 12 5 6 1 15 8 21
Stevenage 12 6 3 3 15 11 21
Forest Green 12 4 8 0 18 10 20
Tranmere 12 5 5 2 16 12 20
Colchester 12 5 4 3 25 14 19
Crawley Town 12 6 1 5 17 15 19
Carlisle 12 6 1 5 13 13 19
Bury 12 5 3 4 18 14 18
Oldham 12 4 5 3 16 12 17
Swindon 12 4 5 3 17 16 17
Mansfield Town 11 3 7 1 16 9 16
Yeovil 12 4 4 4 20 15 16
Port Vale 12 4 2 6 11 13 14
Notts County 12 3 3 6 16 26 12
Crewe 11 3 2 6 11 12 11
Grimsby Town 12 3 2 7 9 18 11
Morecambe 12 3 1 8 12 25 10
Northampton 12 1 6 5 9 18 9
Cheltenham 12 2 3 7 9 18 9
Cambridge United 12 2 2 8 11 25 8
Macclesfield 12 0 4 8 11 23 4
Tuesday, Oct. 2

Tranmere 1, Lincoln City 0

Crewe 1, Swindon 0

Northampton 0, Bury 0

Carlisle 0, Grimsby Town 1

Cambridge United 1, Forest Green 3

Newport County 3, Macclesfield 3

Mansfield Town 0, Oldham 0

Port Vale 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Notts County 3, Crawley Town 1

Cheltenham 2, Morecambe 2

Colchester 3, Yeovil 1

Exeter 1, Stevenage 0

Saturday, Oct. 6

Yeovil 2, Exeter 2

Swindon 1, Northampton 1

Crawley Town 2, Cambridge United 0

Grimsby Town 2, Port Vale 0

Macclesfield 0, Notts County 1

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Cheltenham 0

Forest Green 1, Newport County 1

Lincoln City 1, Crewe 0

Morecambe 3, Tranmere 4

Bury 2, Mansfield Town 2

Oldham 1, Carlisle 3

Stevenage 3, Colchester 1

Friday, Oct. 12

Tranmere vs. Macclesfield 1845 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 13

Mansfield Town vs. Grimsby Town 1200 GMT

Northampton vs. Forest Green 1300 GMT

Crewe vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT