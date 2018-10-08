  1. Home
2018/10/08 03:20
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 20 6 6 66 67 39
New York 20 7 5 65 60 33
New York City FC 15 9 8 53 55 41
Philadelphia 15 12 5 50 48 46
Columbus 13 10 9 48 39 41
Montreal 13 15 4 43 45 52
D.C. United 11 11 8 41 55 49
New England 8 12 11 35 45 51
Toronto FC 9 16 6 33 55 60
Chicago 8 17 7 31 47 59
Orlando City 7 19 4 25 40 68
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 16 6 9 57 51 38
Sporting Kansas City 15 8 8 53 56 38
Los Angeles FC 15 8 8 53 61 46
Portland 14 9 9 51 50 46
Seattle 14 11 5 47 41 32
Real Salt Lake 13 12 7 46 51 54
LA Galaxy 12 11 9 45 61 60
Vancouver 12 12 7 43 49 60
Minnesota United 11 17 3 36 46 63
Houston 9 13 8 35 50 45
Colorado 6 19 6 24 32 62
San Jose 4 20 8 20 48 69

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, October 6

Montreal 3, Columbus 0

Atlanta United FC 2, New England 1

Vancouver 2, Toronto FC 1

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota United 1

FC Dallas 2, Orlando City 0

LA Galaxy 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 3, Colorado 0

Portland 4, Real Salt Lake 1

New York 3, San Jose 1

Sunday, October 7

D.C. United 2, Chicago 1

Monday, October 8

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, October 12

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 13

Colorado at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

FC Dallas at D.C. United, 4:55 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.