BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/10/07 23:57
LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Match

Everton 4, Southampton 5

English Premier League
Friday's Match

Brighton 1, West Ham 0

Saturday's Matches

Burnley 1, Huddersfield 1

Tottenham 1, Cardiff 0

Leicester 1, Everton 2

Crystal Palace 0, Wolverhampton 1

Watford 0, Bournemouth 4

Man United 3, Newcastle 2

Sunday's Matches

Fulham 1, Arsenal 5

Southampton 0, Chelsea 3

Liverpool vs. Man City

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Ipswich 0, Middlesbrough 2

Brentford 1, Birmingham 1

Hull 0, Leeds 1

Aston Villa 3, Preston 3

Wigan 0, Swansea 0

Stoke 2, Bolton 0

Reading 0, QPR 1

Wednesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest 2, Millwall 2

Blackburn 0, Sheffield United 2

Derby 1, Norwich 1

Rotherham 0, Bristol City 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, West Brom 2

Saturday's Matches

Leeds 1, Brentford 1

Birmingham 3, Rotherham 1

Preston 4, Wigan 0

Middlesbrough 0, Nottingham Forest 2

Millwall 2, Aston Villa 1

Swansea 2, Ipswich 3

QPR 1, Derby 1

Sheffield United 1, Hull 0

Norwich 0, Stoke 1

West Brom 4, Reading 1

Bolton 0, Blackburn 1

Sunday's Match

Bristol City 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Burton Albion 1, Southend 2

Scunthorpe 5, Charlton 3

Barnsley 1, Plymouth 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Doncaster 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Wycombe 1

Sunderland 2, Peterborough 2

Rochdale 0, Bristol Rovers 0

AFC Wimbledon 0, Bradford 1

Coventry 0, Portsmouth 1

Walsall 0, Shrewsbury 0

Oxford United 1, Luton Town 2

Saturday's Matches

Bradford 1, Sunderland 2

Peterborough 0, Barnsley 4

Wycombe 2, Burton Albion 1

Shrewsbury 1, Accrington Stanley 0

Blackpool 2, Rochdale 2

Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 4

Southend 0, Oxford United 0

Charlton 1, Coventry 2

Bristol Rovers 0, Walsall 1

Plymouth 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Luton Town 3, Scunthorpe 2

Portsmouth 0, Gillingham 2

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Tranmere Rovers 1, Lincoln City 0

Crewe 1, Swindon 0

Northampton 0, Bury 0

Carlisle 0, Grimsby Town 1

Cambridge United 1, Forest Green Rovers 3

Newport County 3, Macclesfield Town 3

Mansfield Town 0, Oldham 0

Port Vale 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Notts County 3, Crawley Town 1

Cheltenham 2, Morecambe 2

Colchester 3, Yeovil 1

Exeter 1, Stevenage 0

Saturday's Matches

Yeovil 2, Exeter 2

Swindon 1, Northampton 1

Crawley Town 2, Cambridge United 0

Grimsby Town 2, Port Vale 0

Macclesfield Town 0, Notts County 1

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Cheltenham 0

Forest Green Rovers 1, Newport County 1

Lincoln City 1, Crewe 0

Morecambe 3, Tranmere Rovers 4

Bury 2, Mansfield Town 2

Oldham 1, Carlisle 3

Stevenage 3, Colchester 1