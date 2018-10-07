BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Match
Everton 4, Southampton 5
|Friday's Match
Brighton 1, West Ham 0
|Saturday's Matches
Burnley 1, Huddersfield 1
Tottenham 1, Cardiff 0
Leicester 1, Everton 2
Crystal Palace 0, Wolverhampton 1
Watford 0, Bournemouth 4
Man United 3, Newcastle 2
|Sunday's Matches
Fulham 1, Arsenal 5
Southampton 0, Chelsea 3
Liverpool vs. Man City
|Tuesday's Matches
Ipswich 0, Middlesbrough 2
Brentford 1, Birmingham 1
Hull 0, Leeds 1
Aston Villa 3, Preston 3
Wigan 0, Swansea 0
Stoke 2, Bolton 0
Reading 0, QPR 1
|Wednesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 2, Millwall 2
Blackburn 0, Sheffield United 2
Derby 1, Norwich 1
Rotherham 0, Bristol City 0
Sheffield Wednesday 2, West Brom 2
|Saturday's Matches
Leeds 1, Brentford 1
Birmingham 3, Rotherham 1
Preston 4, Wigan 0
Middlesbrough 0, Nottingham Forest 2
Millwall 2, Aston Villa 1
Swansea 2, Ipswich 3
QPR 1, Derby 1
Sheffield United 1, Hull 0
Norwich 0, Stoke 1
West Brom 4, Reading 1
Bolton 0, Blackburn 1
|Sunday's Match
Bristol City 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
|Tuesday's Matches
Burton Albion 1, Southend 2
Scunthorpe 5, Charlton 3
Barnsley 1, Plymouth 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Doncaster 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Wycombe 1
Sunderland 2, Peterborough 2
Rochdale 0, Bristol Rovers 0
AFC Wimbledon 0, Bradford 1
Coventry 0, Portsmouth 1
Walsall 0, Shrewsbury 0
Oxford United 1, Luton Town 2
|Saturday's Matches
Bradford 1, Sunderland 2
Peterborough 0, Barnsley 4
Wycombe 2, Burton Albion 1
Shrewsbury 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Blackpool 2, Rochdale 2
Doncaster 0, Fleetwood Town 4
Southend 0, Oxford United 0
Charlton 1, Coventry 2
Bristol Rovers 0, Walsall 1
Plymouth 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Luton Town 3, Scunthorpe 2
Portsmouth 0, Gillingham 2
|Tuesday's Matches
Tranmere Rovers 1, Lincoln City 0
Crewe 1, Swindon 0
Northampton 0, Bury 0
Carlisle 0, Grimsby Town 1
Cambridge United 1, Forest Green Rovers 3
Newport County 3, Macclesfield Town 3
Mansfield Town 0, Oldham 0
Port Vale 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Notts County 3, Crawley Town 1
Cheltenham 2, Morecambe 2
Colchester 3, Yeovil 1
Exeter 1, Stevenage 0
|Saturday's Matches
Yeovil 2, Exeter 2
Swindon 1, Northampton 1
Crawley Town 2, Cambridge United 0
Grimsby Town 2, Port Vale 0
Macclesfield Town 0, Notts County 1
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Cheltenham 0
Forest Green Rovers 1, Newport County 1
Lincoln City 1, Crewe 0
Morecambe 3, Tranmere Rovers 4
Bury 2, Mansfield Town 2
Oldham 1, Carlisle 3
Stevenage 3, Colchester 1