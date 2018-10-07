Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Scoreboard

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Sunday on the first day of the first test between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium:

Pakistan 1st Innings

Imam-ul-Haq c Paine b Lyon 76

Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Siddle 126

Azhar Ali c Starc b Holland 18

Haris Sohail not out 15

Mohammad Abbas not out 1

Extras: (1b, 16lb, 2b) 19

TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 255

Overs: 90.

Fall of wickets: 1-205, 2-222, 3-244

To bat: Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Wahab Riaz.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 21-6-66-0, Peter Siddle 15-7-23-1, Nathan Lyon 33-10-63-1, Jon Holland 18-1-72-1, Marnus Labuschagne 2-0-9-0, Mitchell Marsh 1-0-5-0.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Jon Holland, Nathan Lyon

Toss: Pakistan.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, England.

Third Umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.