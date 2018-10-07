The Latest: Brazilians begin casting ballots

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Latest on Brazilian elections (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Brazilians have started trickling to voting booths to choose leaders in an election marked by intense anger at the ruling class following years of political and economic turmoil.

Far-right candidate and congressman Jair Bolsonaro is leading the polls. He is trailed by Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad of the Workers' Party, which has won the last four presidential elections.

Bolsonaro garnered 36 percent in the latest Datafolha poll, with Haddad 14 points behind. The poll interviewed 19,552 people Friday and Saturday and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

If no one gets a majority on Sunday, a runoff will be held Oct. 28.

Voting booths will close at 5 p.m. local time.