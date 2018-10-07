MADRID (AP) — Thousands of Spaniards have attended a rally of the fledging far-right party VOX as it tries to grab a foothold in Spain's political spectrum.

Javier Ortega, the party's general secretary, told the crowd Sunday in Madrid's Vistalegre sports hall that VOX has "one clear objective: Spaniards first."

VOX has no lawmakers in the national parliament. Founded in 2013, VOX is hoping that its vehement stance against immigration and against the separatists in the Catalonia region will allow it to break out of obscurity and into public office.

Yet a poll by Spain's official statistics office indicates that only 1 percent of voters would cast ballots for VOX if elections were held now.

Unlike other European countries, Spain has not seen the eruption of extreme-right parties despite its past economic troubles.