WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A private foundation in Poland has published a map of 255 cases of sexual abuse of minors by the country's Catholic priests — the latest development pressuring Poland's church to admit and take responsibility for such abuse cases.

Church leaders in predominantly Catholic Poland, where the church enjoys great authority, are under growing pressure from facts being revealed and from court convictions.

The Episcopate says it's working on a report on the scale of church pedophilia to be published later this year.

A foundation representing the victims and backed by some lawmakers published on its website Sunday an online map of documented cases in which 255 minors were abused by priests across Poland.

The foundation is holding a march in Warsaw to pressure the church to stop protecting pedophile priests.