Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 7, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;86;77;A t-storm in spots;84;77;SW;10;83%;66%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;103;84;Mostly sunny and hot;103;84;N;10;36%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;87;66;Clouds and sun;86;63;NE;10;28%;36%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;77;62;Clouds and sun, nice;71;60;NE;9;71%;44%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;61;41;Partly sunny;62;45;SSW;9;72%;5%;3

Anchorage, United States;A touch of rain;51;41;Partly sunny;53;40;NNE;3;81%;7%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;64;45;Plenty of sunshine;67;45;ESE;9;38%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cooler;51;34;Clouds and sun;57;39;SW;12;49%;30%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;83;71;Showers and t-storms;85;72;NE;9;78%;85%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;76;59;Partly sunny;77;61;NNE;7;61%;12%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;63;50;Mostly sunny;66;51;SSW;7;61%;1%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, warm;97;70;Clouds and sun, warm;101;71;E;8;21%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;SSW;4;83%;72%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;84;68;Nice with some sun;85;68;ENE;5;64%;44%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;93;77;An afternoon shower;91;77;S;5;69%;78%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;69;56;Showers and t-storms;66;58;NE;12;75%;83%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;Partly sunny;70;46;N;6;29%;19%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Nice with some sun;79;53;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;NNE;4;53%;27%;4

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with clearing;56;37;Mostly sunny;60;43;SE;4;73%;2%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;65;47;An afternoon shower;66;47;SE;5;72%;63%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;82;61;Partly sunny;86;62;W;8;51%;33%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;70;54;Sun and some clouds;71;53;NE;5;73%;36%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;58;40;Partly sunny;61;43;ESE;2;69%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;73;45;Fog to sun;73;47;NE;5;62%;1%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;73;51;Partly sunny;73;50;E;4;61%;43%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;74;63;Showers and t-storms;81;64;SSW;9;75%;84%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;90;67;A t-storm in spots;88;65;NNW;5;35%;72%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;Mostly sunny, nice;71;56;NNE;7;45%;4%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;89;69;Sunny and pleasant;89;69;N;7;38%;1%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, warm;84;59;Sunny and very warm;83;57;SW;6;53%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;66;A shower or t-storm;82;68;ESE;3;69%;80%;8

Chennai, India;A little a.m. rain;90;76;Showers and t-storms;90;77;N;8;73%;70%;9

Chicago, United States;Spotty showers;64;62;Partly sunny, warmer;82;69;S;9;74%;39%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;86;76;A few showers;87;76;WSW;6;75%;86%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds breaking;53;40;Partly sunny;55;47;SW;11;62%;19%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;89;81;Partly sunny;88;80;WSW;5;80%;23%;10

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;86;73;A shower or t-storm;84;72;SE;10;78%;66%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;89;71;Humid with some sun;87;72;SE;11;69%;30%;13

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;91;69;Hazy sunshine;94;72;ESE;4;48%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Cloudy, p.m. showers;58;40;A few showers;46;33;NE;7;100%;86%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;93;75;Brilliant sunshine;93;73;E;4;57%;6%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;99;69;Partly sunny;93;69;ESE;7;50%;0%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;58;53;Spotty showers;61;54;SW;17;75%;61%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as warm;71;50;Morning rain, cooler;57;42;SSE;7;70%;94%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;83;66;Lots of sun, nice;77;66;NE;6;73%;56%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;90;75;Partly sunny;90;74;SSE;6;61%;20%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;83;50;Partly sunny, nice;83;50;SE;8;25%;0%;13

Havana, Cuba;Tropical rainstorm;83;74;Wind and rain;82;75;SSE;23;84%;91%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;46;30;Afternoon rain;48;47;WSW;14;82%;88%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;SE;5;82%;68%;11

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;85;75;Sunny and nice;87;76;E;7;63%;15%;8

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;87;77;Partly sunny;87;77;ENE;14;64%;66%;8

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;90;70;Partly sunny;91;68;ENE;7;54%;8%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;92;66;Increasing clouds;88;62;NW;9;43%;80%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;70;58;Mostly sunny;70;60;NE;7;72%;27%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;96;76;Sunshine, very warm;97;76;E;9;49%;11%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;99;83;Sunny and very warm;98;83;N;9;54%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;82;52;Mostly sunny, nice;82;53;NNW;5;27%;5%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;85;48;Cooler with some sun;71;41;NW;5;33%;31%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;100;75;Hazy sun and warm;98;77;WSW;7;45%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;77;55;A t-storm in spots;76;56;SSE;6;62%;44%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;106;79;Sunny and very warm;104;81;NNE;7;24%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, nice;66;45;Partly sunny;67;47;NNE;5;67%;55%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;ESE;7;74%;76%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;86;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;73;WSW;7;69%;67%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;94;76;Hot with sunshine;97;76;E;5;54%;2%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;ENE;3;79%;87%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;34;A t-storm in spots;59;32;WNW;9;39%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;84;76;SW;9;81%;65%;5

Lima, Peru;Low clouds, then sun;67;61;Low clouds, then sun;69;61;S;8;76%;8%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;Sunny and pleasant;79;54;W;6;42%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;59;44;Partly sunny;62;48;SW;9;69%;8%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Misty this morning;70;58;Turning sunny;71;59;S;5;64%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;83;74;Clouds and sun, nice;83;73;WSW;7;71%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunlit, not as warm;70;45;Partly sunny;71;49;E;3;44%;11%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;82;A p.m. shower or two;87;78;WNW;11;77%;91%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;96;77;A morning shower;96;79;NNE;5;59%;84%;12

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;E;5;73%;59%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;78;50;Mostly sunny;78;56;SSW;6;44%;61%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;ESE;4;53%;80%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;87;80;A shower or t-storm;85;80;ESE;15;76%;81%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;64;41;Cooler;52;33;E;7;69%;3%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;84;77;Sunshine, pleasant;84;77;S;11;67%;10%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;74;59;Mostly sunny, warm;80;62;NNW;8;60%;65%;8

Montreal, Canada;Sun and some clouds;55;39;Clouds rolling in;55;52;NE;3;72%;70%;3

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;60;46;Mostly cloudy;54;31;NE;10;63%;3%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunshine and warm;99;83;Mostly sunny;94;83;W;8;64%;55%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;84;56;Variable clouds;79;58;NNE;7;61%;44%;12

New York, United States;Humid and warmer;80;64;Not as warm;69;65;ESE;7;87%;61%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;86;65;Mostly sunny;84;66;WNW;6;51%;27%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;73;41;Partly sunny, cooler;53;40;SW;14;61%;31%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;83;63;Sunshine and nice;80;60;NNE;6;60%;4%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sun, some clouds;49;43;Showers around;59;50;SSW;11;76%;86%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;56;41;Partly sunny;55;50;ESE;9;74%;71%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clearing;85;79;Rain and drizzle;84;77;ENE;13;75%;79%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;S;7;71%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;92;75;Mostly sunny;94;75;ENE;7;63%;8%;11

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;60;44;Mostly sunny;66;44;NNE;5;58%;2%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;73;58;Mostly sunny;75;60;ESE;8;59%;12%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SSW;4;68%;64%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly sunny, nice;90;70;Partly sunny;88;70;SE;16;58%;10%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;89;74;Thunderstorms;89;75;ESE;5;71%;87%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in the p.m.;69;43;Partial sunshine;64;45;ENE;3;73%;10%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as warm;72;41;Mostly sunny;70;44;WNW;7;52%;62%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;68;55;Heavy showers;64;55;SE;9;73%;98%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;85;60;Clouds and sun, nice;79;61;ESE;7;68%;27%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;84;76;A morning shower;84;76;SE;12;65%;87%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;44;36;Cloudy;41;36;E;6;78%;66%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;55;39;Periods of sun;54;43;SSW;5;71%;72%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Morning showers;79;71;A shower in spots;83;73;ENE;5;74%;60%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;97;71;Mostly sunny, warm;98;69;SE;7;16%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sunshine;74;56;Periods of sunshine;77;57;NE;5;71%;13%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;48;32;Increasing clouds;48;43;SW;7;68%;36%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;76;60;Sunny and nice;74;58;SW;7;54%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;81;62;A p.m. t-storm;78;63;SW;5;76%;81%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;83;75;Heavy showers;86;76;E;11;81%;88%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;70;64;Heavy thunderstorms;69;64;S;4;100%;96%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;83;49;Sunny and pleasant;78;45;NE;9;17%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;71;50;Spotty showers;62;46;S;5;63%;75%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;81;74;Thunderstorms;81;73;N;4;86%;88%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;76;45;Partly sunny;80;48;E;7;31%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;57;51;Spotty showers;58;52;NNE;4;85%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;75;47;Partly sunny;70;49;W;4;50%;3%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;79;66;Partly sunny, nice;77;68;ENE;9;53%;32%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;87;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;NNW;3;76%;74%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;Mostly sunny;73;42;SE;5;55%;11%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;87;79;A shower;87;77;E;12;79%;84%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;34;A little a.m. rain;53;50;SW;12;76%;70%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with rain;65;60;A couple of showers;71;58;NW;11;72%;63%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Inc. clouds;82;74;Spotty showers;83;74;E;9;77%;71%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;47;37;Afternoon rain;51;48;SW;13;76%;89%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A few showers;55;45;Cloudy and cool;54;43;SSE;7;73%;78%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;61;50;Partly sunny;68;50;ENE;6;56%;11%;4

Tehran, Iran;Cooler with clearing;69;58;Becoming cloudy;72;59;SE;6;38%;39%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;83;73;A morning shower;83;70;N;7;54%;58%;5

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;81;57;A shower or t-storm;80;57;E;5;61%;64%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, humid;84;69;Rain and drizzle;74;65;NE;8;70%;81%;1

Toronto, Canada;Occasional rain;59;52;Some sun;64;61;E;14;84%;55%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;83;70;Mostly sunny, nice;83;70;ESE;9;60%;26%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;82;64;Partly sunny, nice;83;68;SE;5;66%;30%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;36;21;Cold with low clouds;35;14;N;8;65%;36%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;54;49;Low clouds;57;47;WSW;3;75%;66%;1

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;70;55;Partial sunshine;69;51;NNE;4;68%;36%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;91;71;Some sun;90;72;NW;4;60%;14%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;64;37;Partly sunny;53;36;S;3;65%;6%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;70;42;Partly sunny, cooler;56;38;SE;2;71%;2%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;56;48;Mostly sunny;60;49;N;12;66%;27%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;Overcast, showers;90;76;WSW;5;80%;90%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;69;42;Sunshine and nice;71;44;ENE;4;45%;8%;4

