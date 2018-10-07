Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 7, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;30;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SW;16;83%;66%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;40;29;Mostly sunny and hot;40;29;N;16;36%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;31;19;Clouds and sun;30;17;NE;16;28%;36%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;25;17;Clouds and sun, nice;22;15;NE;15;71%;44%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;16;5;Partly sunny;16;7;SSW;14;72%;5%;3

Anchorage, United States;A touch of rain;11;5;Partly sunny;11;5;NNE;5;81%;7%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;18;7;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;ESE;14;38%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cooler;11;1;Clouds and sun;14;4;SW;19;49%;30%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;28;22;Showers and t-storms;30;22;NE;15;78%;85%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;24;15;Partly sunny;25;16;NNE;10;61%;12%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;17;10;Mostly sunny;19;10;SSW;11;61%;1%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, warm;36;21;Clouds and sun, warm;38;22;E;13;21%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSW;7;83%;72%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;29;20;Nice with some sun;29;20;ENE;9;64%;44%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;34;25;An afternoon shower;33;25;S;8;69%;78%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;21;13;Showers and t-storms;19;14;NE;19;75%;83%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;Partly sunny;21;8;N;10;29%;19%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Nice with some sun;26;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;NNE;6;53%;27%;4

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with clearing;13;3;Mostly sunny;16;6;SE;6;73%;2%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;8;An afternoon shower;19;8;SE;8;72%;63%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;30;17;W;13;51%;33%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;21;12;Sun and some clouds;22;12;NE;8;73%;36%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;15;5;Partly sunny;16;6;ESE;3;69%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;23;7;Fog to sun;23;8;NE;7;62%;1%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;23;10;Partly sunny;23;10;E;7;61%;43%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;Showers and t-storms;27;18;SSW;14;75%;84%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;32;19;A t-storm in spots;31;18;NNW;8;35%;72%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;NNE;11;45%;4%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;N;12;38%;1%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;Sunny and very warm;29;14;SW;10;53%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;19;A shower or t-storm;28;20;ESE;5;69%;80%;8

Chennai, India;A little a.m. rain;32;25;Showers and t-storms;32;25;N;13;73%;70%;9

Chicago, United States;Spotty showers;18;17;Partly sunny, warmer;28;21;S;14;74%;39%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;30;25;A few showers;30;25;WSW;9;75%;86%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds breaking;12;4;Partly sunny;13;8;SW;17;62%;19%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;31;27;Partly sunny;31;27;WSW;8;80%;23%;10

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;30;23;A shower or t-storm;29;22;SE;15;78%;66%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;22;Humid with some sun;31;22;SE;17;69%;30%;13

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;33;21;Hazy sunshine;34;22;ESE;6;48%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Cloudy, p.m. showers;15;5;A few showers;8;1;NE;11;100%;86%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;34;24;Brilliant sunshine;34;23;E;7;57%;6%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;37;21;Partly sunny;34;21;ESE;12;50%;0%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;14;12;Spotty showers;16;12;SW;27;75%;61%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as warm;22;10;Morning rain, cooler;14;6;SSE;11;70%;94%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;28;19;Lots of sun, nice;25;19;NE;10;73%;56%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;SSE;10;61%;20%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;28;10;Partly sunny, nice;28;10;SE;14;25%;0%;13

Havana, Cuba;Tropical rainstorm;28;23;Wind and rain;28;24;SSE;37;84%;91%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;8;-1;Afternoon rain;9;8;WSW;22;82%;88%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SE;9;82%;68%;11

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;30;24;Sunny and nice;30;24;E;12;63%;15%;8

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;Partly sunny;31;25;ENE;22;64%;66%;8

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny;33;20;ENE;11;54%;8%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;19;Increasing clouds;31;17;NW;14;43%;80%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;21;14;Mostly sunny;21;15;NE;11;72%;27%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;35;25;Sunshine, very warm;36;24;E;14;49%;11%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;28;Sunny and very warm;37;28;N;15;54%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;28;11;Mostly sunny, nice;28;12;NNW;8;27%;5%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;29;9;Cooler with some sun;22;5;NW;8;33%;31%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;38;24;Hazy sun and warm;37;25;WSW;11;45%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;25;13;A t-storm in spots;25;13;SSE;9;62%;44%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;26;Sunny and very warm;40;27;NNE;11;24%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, nice;19;7;Partly sunny;19;8;NNE;8;67%;55%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;ESE;12;74%;76%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;WSW;11;69%;67%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;34;24;Hot with sunshine;36;24;E;8;54%;2%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;5;79%;87%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;1;A t-storm in spots;15;0;WNW;14;39%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;SW;15;81%;65%;5

Lima, Peru;Low clouds, then sun;20;16;Low clouds, then sun;21;16;S;13;76%;8%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;W;10;42%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;15;6;Partly sunny;17;9;SW;14;69%;8%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Misty this morning;21;15;Turning sunny;22;15;S;8;64%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;23;Clouds and sun, nice;28;23;WSW;11;71%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunlit, not as warm;21;7;Partly sunny;22;9;E;5;44%;11%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;A p.m. shower or two;31;26;WNW;17;77%;91%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;35;25;A morning shower;35;26;NNE;9;59%;84%;12

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;E;8;73%;59%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;25;10;Mostly sunny;26;14;SSW;10;44%;61%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;ESE;7;53%;80%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A shower or t-storm;30;26;ESE;24;76%;81%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;18;5;Cooler;11;0;E;11;69%;3%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;Sunshine, pleasant;29;25;S;18;67%;10%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;Mostly sunny, warm;27;17;NNW;13;60%;65%;8

Montreal, Canada;Sun and some clouds;13;4;Clouds rolling in;13;11;NE;5;72%;70%;3

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;15;8;Mostly cloudy;12;-1;NE;16;63%;3%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunshine and warm;37;29;Mostly sunny;34;28;W;13;64%;55%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;29;13;Variable clouds;26;14;NNE;12;61%;44%;12

New York, United States;Humid and warmer;27;18;Not as warm;21;18;ESE;11;87%;61%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;Mostly sunny;29;19;WNW;10;51%;27%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;23;5;Partly sunny, cooler;12;4;SW;23;61%;31%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;28;17;Sunshine and nice;27;16;NNE;10;60%;4%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sun, some clouds;10;6;Showers around;15;10;SSW;17;76%;86%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;13;5;Partly sunny;13;10;ESE;14;74%;71%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clearing;29;26;Rain and drizzle;29;25;ENE;22;75%;79%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;S;12;71%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;ENE;12;63%;8%;11

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;16;7;Mostly sunny;19;7;NNE;8;58%;2%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;23;14;Mostly sunny;24;16;ESE;13;59%;12%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;6;68%;64%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;Partly sunny;31;21;SE;26;58%;10%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;31;23;Thunderstorms;32;24;ESE;8;71%;87%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in the p.m.;21;6;Partial sunshine;18;7;ENE;5;73%;10%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as warm;22;5;Mostly sunny;21;7;WNW;11;52%;62%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;20;13;Heavy showers;18;13;SE;14;73%;98%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;30;15;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;ESE;11;68%;27%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;A morning shower;29;24;SE;19;65%;87%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;7;2;Cloudy;5;2;E;10;78%;66%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;13;4;Periods of sun;12;6;SSW;8;71%;72%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Morning showers;26;22;A shower in spots;28;23;ENE;8;74%;60%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;36;22;Mostly sunny, warm;37;21;SE;12;16%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sunshine;24;14;Periods of sunshine;25;14;NE;7;71%;13%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;9;0;Increasing clouds;9;6;SW;11;68%;36%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;24;15;Sunny and nice;24;14;SW;11;54%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;27;17;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;SW;9;76%;81%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;28;24;Heavy showers;30;24;E;17;81%;88%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;21;18;Heavy thunderstorms;21;18;S;7;100%;96%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;28;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;7;NE;15;17%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;22;10;Spotty showers;17;8;S;8;63%;75%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;27;23;Thunderstorms;27;23;N;6;86%;88%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;25;7;Partly sunny;27;9;E;11;31%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;14;11;Spotty showers;15;11;NNE;6;85%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;24;8;Partly sunny;21;9;W;6;50%;3%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;ENE;15;53%;32%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NNW;5;76%;74%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;Mostly sunny;23;5;SE;8;55%;11%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;31;26;A shower;30;25;E;19;79%;84%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy, cool;10;1;A little a.m. rain;11;10;SW;19;76%;70%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with rain;18;15;A couple of showers;21;15;NW;17;72%;63%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Inc. clouds;28;23;Spotty showers;29;23;E;15;77%;71%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;8;3;Afternoon rain;11;9;SW;21;76%;89%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A few showers;13;7;Cloudy and cool;12;6;SSE;11;73%;78%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;16;10;Partly sunny;20;10;ENE;10;56%;11%;4

Tehran, Iran;Cooler with clearing;21;14;Becoming cloudy;22;15;SE;10;38%;39%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;28;23;A morning shower;28;21;N;11;54%;58%;5

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;27;14;A shower or t-storm;27;14;E;8;61%;64%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, humid;29;20;Rain and drizzle;23;18;NE;13;70%;81%;1

Toronto, Canada;Occasional rain;15;11;Some sun;18;16;E;23;84%;55%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;ESE;15;60%;26%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;SE;8;66%;30%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-6;Cold with low clouds;1;-10;N;13;65%;36%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;12;9;Low clouds;14;8;WSW;5;75%;66%;1

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;21;13;Partial sunshine;21;10;NNE;7;68%;36%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;33;21;Some sun;32;22;NW;7;60%;14%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;18;3;Partly sunny;12;2;S;6;65%;6%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;21;5;Partly sunny, cooler;13;3;SE;3;71%;2%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;9;Mostly sunny;15;9;N;20;66%;27%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Overcast, showers;32;24;WSW;8;80%;90%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;21;6;Sunshine and nice;22;7;ENE;6;45%;8%;4

