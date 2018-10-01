TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of National Defense announced that this week on Oct. 9, the Taiwanese Army will conduct a training exercise that will be reviewed by President Tsai.



The joint land and air tactical training exercise will be conducted by the Army’s 6th corps at the army’s air base no. 601 located in Taoyuan.



The exercise will simulate an assault on the shores of northern Taiwan involving naval and air forces. The army will practice various scenarios to repel an amphibious landing while under attack from an enemy air force.



The exercises will involve Apache helicopters, along with armored personnel carriers, artillery units, and air defense platforms.



On Oct. 7, the Minister of National Defense Yen Teh-fa (嚴德發) spoke to army officials to review the objectives for the upcoming exercises and inspect the base. He stressed that communication and discipline from top ranks to the front lines is crucial for a successful defense of the nation, reports LTN.



The Minister also emphasized that the threat of attack from the enemy increases day by day, and that the uniform worn by the country's armed forces represents their duty to defend and protect to the people of Taiwan.



He stressed that they must be disciplined, pragmatic and unwavering in their duties to the country.



The exercises this week are also intended to test several new pieces of equipment, and to practice combat scenarios that will integrate its use into the army’s defensive capabilities.

