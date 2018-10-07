  1. Home
Friend: Saudi journalist 'killed' at consulate in Istanbul

By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY, SARAH EL DEEB and JON GAMBRELL , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/07 19:46
A security guard leaves the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, a 59-year-old veteran journalist w

Turan Kislakci, head of Turkish-Arab journalist Association and friend of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, talks to The Associated Press outside the

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2015, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain. The Washington Post sai

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2011, file photo, Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switz

ISTANBUL (AP) — A friend of a Saudi journalist who went missing in Istanbul says officials told him to "make your funeral preparations" as the Washington Post contributor "was killed" at the Saudi Consulate.

Turan Kislakci, a friend of Jamal Khashoggi and the head of the Turkish-Arab Media Association, told The Associated Press on Sunday that officials also told him they "have evidence he was killed in a barbaric way" and dismembered.

Saudi officials have denied the allegations that Khashoggi was killed as "baseless."

A Turkish official separately told the AP that authorities believe Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate. Another said it was a "high possibility." Both spoke on condition of anonymity as the investigation was ongoing.

Khashoggi disappeared Tuesday.