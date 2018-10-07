ISTANBUL (AP) — A friend of a Saudi journalist who went missing in Istanbul says officials told him to "make your funeral preparations" as the Washington Post contributor "was killed" at the Saudi Consulate.

Turan Kislakci, a friend of Jamal Khashoggi and the head of the Turkish-Arab Media Association, told The Associated Press on Sunday that officials also told him they "have evidence he was killed in a barbaric way" and dismembered.

Saudi officials have denied the allegations that Khashoggi was killed as "baseless."

A Turkish official separately told the AP that authorities believe Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate. Another said it was a "high possibility." Both spoke on condition of anonymity as the investigation was ongoing.

Khashoggi disappeared Tuesday.