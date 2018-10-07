1,303 Gogoro users set Guinness world record

TAIPEI (CNA) — A group of electric scooter riders set a new Guinness world record early Sunday when they staged a "quiet" flash mob cascading down the Taipei Bridge linking Taipei and New Taipei.

Some 1,303 riders of Gogoro-brand smart scooters from around Taiwan gathered at a park in New Taipei's Sanchong District just after midnight before heading down the bridge across the Tamsui River.

They then proceeded down Minquan West Road and Minquan East Road in Taipei to display what they described as a new trend in motorbike traffic showcasing "zero emissions" and "low noise."

The parade, organized by owners of the smart scooters through social media, was the largest-ever of its kind in the world, earning it a place in the Guinness World Records.

Chen Yen-yang (陳彥揚), marketing director of the Taiwan-based electric scooter maker, thanked all of the participants who helped rewrite history.

Gogoro customers, who now number more than 100,000 people across Taiwan, were staging the event for the second time after mobilizing more than 500 Gogoro motorbike owners last year to ride across the Taipei Bridge.

