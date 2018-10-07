One of Spain's most wanted drug bosses, Francisco "Isco" Tejon, has resurfaced in a reggaeton music video after two years on the run, according to Spanish media.

"That's him, there's no doubt," a police spokesman was quoted by the El Mundo newspaper as saying.

The music clip "Candela" by reggaeton artist Clase A was uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday. It shows Tejon and the singer stepping out of a luxury car — a Bentley Continental — before arriving at an orgy-like house party where they are surrounded by champagne bottles and half-naked women.

Read more: Spanish authorities arrest major European drug dealer

It is not clear where or when the video was filmed. "It may already be several months old," the police spokesman said.

"What the video shows is that he doesn't care about anything, he's no longer worried about showing himself in public."

Most wanted

Tejon, the 39-year-old boss of the notorious Los Castanitas drug cartel, has been wanted by police since late 2016. His younger brother Antonio, 34, was captured in June and is currently awaiting trial in a Cordoba prison. The Tejon siblings are said to have amassed a fortune of around €30 million ($35 million).

Read more: Britain accuses Spain of violating Gibraltar sovereignty after drugs chase

According to police, the gang controls about 70 percent of the marijuana trade in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz. They are mainly active in poor communities near Gibraltar, which has been a drug stronghold for decades thanks to its proximity to Morocco — one of the world's largest marijuana producers.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.