TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The overseas Taiwanese community in Davao City in the southern Philippines celebrated the Double Ten National Day a few days early on Saturday evening, Oct. 6.

The Double Ten Day celebration in Davao was attended by about 1,300 people from the local Taiwanese community, including teachers, students, as well as representatives from governments of the Philippines and Taiwan.

Taiwan’s representative to the Philippines, Michael Hsu (徐佩勇) was in attendance for the celebration and presented the leader of the local Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC), Wang Hongtao (王宏道) with an award recognizing his contributions to the overseas Taiwanese community.

Wang was praised by Hsu for the many years of his life he has dedicated to charitable work and organizing for the local OCAC and Taiwanese community, helping to develop education and health care in the Philippines, with donations to schools, nursing homes and women’s shelters.

For his immeasurable contribution to strengthening relations between Taiwan and the Philippines, Wang has also been recognized by the former Davao Mayor and the current President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte.

The banquet and celebration in Davao on Saturday evening was organized by the Davao-Filipino Chinese Cultural Foundation and the Mindanao Taiwan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with local educational and youth organizations, reports CNA.



Michael Hsu (left) and Wang Hongao (center) (CNA Image)