In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, huts stand on stilts in Majuli, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. Majuli is said to be one of the largest river i
In this Aug. 6, 2018 photo, monks, in white, instruct carpenters making boats at a Vaishnavite Hindu monastery in Majuli, in the northeastern Indian s
In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a woman prepares food as her baby sleeps inside a temporary house on an embankment, after losing their home to erosion, in
In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, young Hindu monks lead cattle at a Satra, or Vaishnavite monastery, in Majuli, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.
In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, an Indian girl walks with goats through a paddy field in Majuli, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. Majuli is said
In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, a farmer who lost his home to erosion, cares for his cattle, on an embankment in Majuli, in the northeastern Indian state
In this Aug. 7, 2018 photo, 70-year old ferry operator Betharam paints his boat on the bank of river Brahmaputra in Majuli, in the northeastern Indian
In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 photo, a man walks on the banks of the river Brahmaputra in Majuli, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. Majuli
In this Aug. 6, 2018 photo, a local ferry crosses the Brahmaputra river near Majuli, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. Majuli is said to be o
In this In this Aug. 6, 2018 photo, sandbags lie on the banks of the river Brahmaputra to help prevent erosion in Majuli in the northeastern Indian st
MAJULI, India (AP) — Their shores are protected by an embankment of sandbags and concrete barriers, but the residents of Majuli, a river island in India's northeastern Assam state, are struggling to survive in a place that has been rapidly diminished by flooding and erosion.
Every year the monsoon floods the 522-square-kilometer (201-square-mile) island on the alluvial flood plains of the Brahmaputra, one of the largest rivers in Asia. In addition to fishing and boat-making, residents raise crops and cattle on the silty soil, relying on ferries to reach the nearest market for their goods, the small city of Jorhat.
The river laps at small huts and docks that have been elevated with bamboo stilts. Formed by the convergence of the Brahmaputra and some of its anabranches, some experts have estimated that Majuli, the center of Assam's neo-Vaishnavism, one of the major traditions of Hinduism, will be completed submerged by 2030.
Over a century, Majuli has lost nearly a third of its land mass, according to India's Ministry of Water Resources.