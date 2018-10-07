|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|13
|7
|Ottawa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|7
|Montreal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|4
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Columbus
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Boston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|11
|Florida
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Detroit
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|7
|Colorado
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|3
|Nashville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|Anaheim
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Dallas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|1
|Vegas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|Calgary
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|9
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|6
|Vancouver
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|9
|San Jose
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|St. Louis
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|10
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Edmonton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Arizona
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Carolina 3, Columbus 1
San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
|Saturday's Games
New Jersey 5, Edmonton 2
Dallas 5, Winnipeg 1
Montreal 5, Pittsburgh 1
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Ottawa 5, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1, SO
Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Vegas 2, Minnesota 1, SO
Chicago 5, St. Louis 4, OT
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 2
Anaheim 1, Arizona 0
Calgary 7, Vancouver 4
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Vancouver at Carolina, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.