BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in eastern China say 2 people have been killed and 16 wounded after a knife-wielding man drove a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians.

The Beilun district government in Ningbo city says the suspect identified only by his surname, Wang, was apparently enraged by what it called a "personal conflict" when he committed the act on Saturday night.

It says the case is under investigation and no other details were given.

That follows an incident last month in which 11 people were killed and 44 hospitalized after a man drove an SUV deliberately into people at a plaza in the central province of Hunan, before jumping out and attacking victims with a dagger and shovel.

Such attacks are generally blamed on mental illness, alienation from society or personal disputes.