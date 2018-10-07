|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Toronto
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Brooklyn
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Boston
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Orlando
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Miami
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Antonio
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Houston
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|New Orleans
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Utah
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Portland
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Golden State
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Sacramento
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
___
|Friday's Games
Philadelphia 120, Dallas 114
Orlando 119, Flamengo Flamengo 82
Toronto 120, Melbourne United 82
Washington 121, Miami 114
New York 106, New Orleans 100
Memphis 120, Atlanta 110
Oklahoma City 113, Minnesota 101
San Antonio 117, Detroit 93
Denver 96, Perth Wildcats 88
Utah 129, Adelaide 36ers 99
Portland 115, Phoenix 93
Golden State 122, Sacramento 94
|Saturday's Games
Cleveland 113, Boston 102
Memphis 109, Indiana 104, OT
L.A. Clippers 103, L.A. Lakers 87
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta vs. Oklahoma City at Tulsa, Okla., 3 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Dallas vs. Philadelphia at Shenzen, 8 a.m.
Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Maccabi Haifa at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Shanghai Sharks at Houston, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.