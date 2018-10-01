TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Late in the evening on Saturday, Oct. 6, a man surnamed Tsai (蔡) was admitted to a hospital emergency room in Taichung’s Shalu District (沙鹿區) with a critical gunshot wound to his head.



In what appears to be an attempted suicide, the injured man was discovered by a friend in his apartment on his sofa, after having lost a considerable amount on blood. The incident was reported to local police in Taichung at approximately 10 p.m. last night by a friend of Tsai, surnamed Wu (吳).

Police investigating the scene noted that there were two empty bullet casings found at the scene, along with two unfired bullets still in the gun.

According to the report, Tsai had contact with a friend immediately before the incident, and was discovered by Wu almost immediately after the shooting occurred.

Investigators have found that a man surnamed Wang (王) left Tsai’s apartment at 9:50 p.m., and Wu discovered Tsai almost immediately afterward after entering the apartment at approximately 10:05 p.m.



There were no signs of struggle at the scene of the incident, suggesting a suicide attempt.

The report from CNA notes that residual gunpowder found on the injured man’s hand, indicates that he held the pistol which fired the bullets. Tsai remains in critical condition at Taichung Veterans General Hospital, with seriously life threatening injuries.



An investigation into the source of the pistol is being conducted by police, according to CNA.



Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at any time at 0800-788995 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578 at any time 24 hours a day.