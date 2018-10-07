  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/07 11:59
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 001 000 000—1 3 0
Houston 000 002 10x—3 9 0

Carrasco, Miller (6), Bauer (6), Hand (8) and Gomes; Cole, Pressly (8), Osuna (8) and Maldonado. W_Cole 1-0. L_Carrasco 0-1. Sv_Osuna (1). HRs_Cleveland, Lindor (38). Houston, Bregman (31).

___

New York 120 000 300—6 8 0
Boston 000 100 100—2 5 1

Tanaka, Betances (6), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez; Price, Kelly (2), Brasier (5), Workman (6), Rodriguez (6), Hembree (8) and Leon, Vazquez. W_Tanaka 1-0. L_Price 0-1. HRs_New York, Judge (27), Sanchez 2 (18). Boston, Bogaerts (23).