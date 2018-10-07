Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
|Houston
|000
|002
|10x—3
|9
|0
Carrasco, Miller (6), Bauer (6), Hand (8) and Gomes; Cole, Pressly (8), Osuna (8) and Maldonado. W_Cole 1-0. L_Carrasco 0-1. Sv_Osuna (1). HRs_Cleveland, Lindor (38). Houston, Bregman (31).
___
|New York
|120
|000
|300—6
|8
|0
|Boston
|000
|100
|100—2
|5
|1
Tanaka, Betances (6), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez; Price, Kelly (2), Brasier (5), Workman (6), Rodriguez (6), Hembree (8) and Leon, Vazquez. W_Tanaka 1-0. L_Price 0-1. HRs_New York, Judge (27), Sanchez 2 (18). Boston, Bogaerts (23).