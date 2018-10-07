Wilson scores 2, Avalanche tops Flyers 5-2

DENVER (AP) — Colin Wilson scored two goals, Semyon Varlamov had 35 saves and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Saturday night.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist as Colorado won two home games to start the season. Gabriel Landeskog and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche.

A game after he faced just 21 shots, Varlamov was tested by Philadelphia. He made 12 saves in the third period, including big stops when Colorado was clinging to a one-goal lead. He had five saves on the Flyers' power play 3:20 into the last period to preserve the one-goal lead.

Wilson iced it with his second goal of the game at 16:31, and MacKinnon scored into an empty net at 18:45.

Sean Couturier and Mikhail Vorobyov had goals, and Brian Elliott stopped 30 shots for the Flyers.

The teams traded goals early, with Wilson scoring 1:35 into the game and Couturier tying it six minutes later.

Colorado went back on top after a Philadelphia turnover led to Compher's goal. The Avalanche returned the favor early in the second period when defenseman Mark Barberio went back to retrieve the puck but collided with Varlamov. Vorobyov put the loose puck into the empty net to tie it just two minutes into the second period.

Landeskog broke the tie with a goal on a deflection at 7:18 of the second. He was tangled with defenseman Travis Sanheim in front of Elliott and got a stick just under the bar to redirect Nathan MacKinnon's shot from the point.

The Flyers challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal stood upon review.

NOTES: Avalanche D Erik Johnson and LW Alexander Kerfoot had two assists each. ... The Flyers sent G Anthony Stolarz on loan to the Las Vegas Phantoms and activated G Calvin Pickard. Pickard cleared waivers earlier in the week. ... Colorado D Patrik Nemeth (upper body) was a late scratch and Barberio took his spot in the lineup. Barberio was a healthy scratch in the season opener. ... Couturier played in his 500th NHL game, all with Philadelphia.

UP NEXT:

Philadelphia: Plays its home opener against San Jose on Tuesday night.

Colorado: Travels to Columbus on Tuesday night.