All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 2 1 0 1 3 7 4 Carolina 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 Washington 2 1 0 1 3 13 7 Ottawa 2 1 0 1 3 8 7 Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 2 1 Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 6 7 N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 5 5 Buffalo 2 1 1 0 2 3 5 Pittsburgh 2 1 1 0 2 8 11 Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 4 5 Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 7 Detroit 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 Florida 1 0 0 1 1 1 2 N.Y. Rangers 2 0 2 0 0 3 6 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 7 5 Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 8 1 Chicago 2 2 0 0 4 9 7 Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 4 6 Winnipeg 2 1 1 0 2 6 6 San Jose 2 1 1 0 2 5 7 Los Angeles 1 0 0 1 1 2 3 St. Louis 2 0 1 1 1 5 10 Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 2 6 Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 Edmonton 1 0 1 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Carolina 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 5, Edmonton 2

Dallas 5, Winnipeg 1

Montreal 5, Pittsburgh 1

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 5, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1, SO

Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Vegas 2, Minnesota 1, SO

Chicago 5, St. Louis 4, OT

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vancouver at Carolina, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.