KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored in the 83rd minute and Sporting Kansas City clinched a playoff spot with a 1-1 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

Russell zig-zagged through four defenders on the right side of the penalty box and scored with a curling shot into the far corner.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 25th minute for the Galaxy (12-11-9). It was the Swedish forward's 21st goal of the season. Ola Kamara drew the penalty against goalkeeper Tim Melia for a trip in the area.

Melia made a diving save to punch away Ashley Cole's chip shot in first-half stoppage time for Sporting KC (15-8-8).