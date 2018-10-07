BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/10/07 10:52
Brazilian Football Standings
Paulista, Serie A1
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Corinthians 12 7 2 3 17 8 23
Bragantino 12 4 5 3 9 8 17
Ituano 12 4 5 3 13 13 17
Atletico Linense 12 2 4 6 13 20 10
Paulista, Serie A1, Trofeu do Interior
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Mirassol 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
Sao Bento 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
Ferroviaria 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
Brasileiro Serie A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Palmeiras 28 16 8 4 43 18 56
Internacional 28 15 8 5 36 19 53
Flamengo 28 15 7 6 41 22 52
Sao Paulo 28 14 10 4 39 24 52
Gremio 28 14 9 5 37 16 51
Atletico Mineiro 28 13 6 9 47 34 45
Santos 28 10 9 9 32 26 39
Cruzeiro 27 9 10 8 22 23 37
Atletico Paranaense 28 10 6 12 37 29 36
Corinthians 28 9 8 11 28 26 35
Fluminense 27 9 7 11 26 32 34
Botafogo 27 8 9 10 28 38 33
America Mineiro 28 8 8 12 25 34 32
Bahia BA 28 7 10 11 28 34 31
Chapecoense 28 7 10 11 29 41 31
Ceara 27 7 9 11 22 29 30
Vasco Da Gama 27 7 9 11 31 39 30
Vitoria 28 8 5 15 27 49 29
Sport Recife 28 7 6 15 25 45 27
Parana 27 3 8 16 12 37 17
Thursday, Oct. 4

Cruzeiro vs. Ceara ppd.

Friday, Oct. 5

Sport Recife 2, Internacional 1

Saturday, Oct. 6

Corinthians 0, Flamengo 3

Vitoria 0, Santos 1

Atletico Paranaense 4, America Mineiro 0

Chapecoense 1, Atletico Mineiro 0

Sao Paulo 0, Palmeiras 2

Sunday, Oct. 7

Gremio 2, Bahia BA 2

Monday, Oct. 8

Fluminense vs. Parana 2300 GMT

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Botafogo vs. Vasco Da Gama 0000 GMT