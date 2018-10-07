BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

|Brazilian Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Corinthians
|12
|7
|2
|3
|17
|8
|23
|Bragantino
|12
|4
|5
|3
|9
|8
|17
|Ituano
|12
|4
|5
|3
|13
|13
|17
|Atletico Linense
|12
|2
|4
|6
|13
|20
|10
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Mirassol
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|6
|Sao Bento
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|4
|Ferroviaria
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|4
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Palmeiras
|28
|16
|8
|4
|43
|18
|56
|Internacional
|28
|15
|8
|5
|36
|19
|53
|Flamengo
|28
|15
|7
|6
|41
|22
|52
|Sao Paulo
|28
|14
|10
|4
|39
|24
|52
|Gremio
|28
|14
|9
|5
|37
|16
|51
|Atletico Mineiro
|28
|13
|6
|9
|47
|34
|45
|Santos
|28
|10
|9
|9
|32
|26
|39
|Cruzeiro
|27
|9
|10
|8
|22
|23
|37
|Atletico Paranaense
|28
|10
|6
|12
|37
|29
|36
|Corinthians
|28
|9
|8
|11
|28
|26
|35
|Fluminense
|27
|9
|7
|11
|26
|32
|34
|Botafogo
|27
|8
|9
|10
|28
|38
|33
|America Mineiro
|28
|8
|8
|12
|25
|34
|32
|Bahia BA
|28
|7
|10
|11
|28
|34
|31
|Chapecoense
|28
|7
|10
|11
|29
|41
|31
|Ceara
|27
|7
|9
|11
|22
|29
|30
|Vasco Da Gama
|27
|7
|9
|11
|31
|39
|30
|Vitoria
|28
|8
|5
|15
|27
|49
|29
|Sport Recife
|28
|7
|6
|15
|25
|45
|27
|Parana
|27
|3
|8
|16
|12
|37
|17
|Thursday, Oct. 4
Cruzeiro vs. Ceara ppd.
|Friday, Oct. 5
Sport Recife 2, Internacional 1
|Saturday, Oct. 6
Corinthians 0, Flamengo 3
Vitoria 0, Santos 1
Atletico Paranaense 4, America Mineiro 0
Chapecoense 1, Atletico Mineiro 0
Sao Paulo 0, Palmeiras 2
|Sunday, Oct. 7
Gremio 2, Bahia BA 2
|Monday, Oct. 8
Fluminense vs. Parana 2300 GMT
|Wednesday, Oct. 10
Botafogo vs. Vasco Da Gama 0000 GMT