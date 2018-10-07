TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An official from the Chinese government's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) in Shanghai has been denied entry to Taiwan after refusing to comply with Taiwan's requirements, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Deputy Minister and spokesperson Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said Friday.



Following a cross-departmental screening by the relevant authorities in Taiwan, Li Xiaodong (李驍東), vice director of the Shanghai-based TAO, has been denied entry after refusing to meet with MAC officials as requested by Taiwan's government, Chiu told CNA.



Amid rising tensions between Taiwan and China, especially after five of Taipei's diplomatic allies switched recognition to Beijing since 2016, the government has imposed additional requirements on visiting provincial and municipal level Chinese officials, Chiu said.



Li's refusal to meet MAC officials was just one of the reasons he will not be allowed to visit Taiwan, Chiu noted, adding: "there is nothing we can do in such a case."

Li was slated to visit Taiwan from Oct. 16-20 as the deputy leader of a delegation from several Shanghai-based think tanks such as Shanghai Federation of Social Science Association.



All other members of the delegation have agreed to observe stipulations made by Taiwan's government and been given permission to visit as scheduled. They will visit the Institute of International Relations (IIR) at National Chengchi University (NCCU) and hold a closed-door meeting with Taiwanese academics on Oct.16.



IIR director Kou Chien-wen (寇健文) said no topics of discussions have been chosen for the meeting, but added that he assumed the Nov. 24 local government elections in Taiwan and trilateral relations between Taiwan, China and the United States would be addressed.