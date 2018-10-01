TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s 53rd Golden Bell Awards were held at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Hall last night, where TV drama Roseki won five of its nominations, and A Boy named Flora A scooped up the prestigious Best Television Series award.

Hakka TV’s Roseki was the biggest winner of the night, taking home five awards including Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Writing for a Television Series.

A Boy Named Flora A took home four in total after receiving 11 nominations. Included were the prestigious Best Television Series award and Best Supporting Actor. The show, currently available on Netflix and starring singer-songwriter Crowd Lu (盧廣仲), is a comedy about a family struggling to get to grips with the (potentially) impending death of their grandmother.

Co-director of the series Arthur Chu (瞿友寧) gave special thanks to the veteran actors of the show including Lung Shao-hua (龍劭華) and Tsai Chen-nan (蔡振南) for their guidance to the newcomers. Other co-director Ching-Jung Lee (李青蓉) expressed gratitude to the whole team, suggesting the show’s success at the Golden Bells was a culmination of everyone’s hard work.

Lead judge for this year’s awards Wu Luo Ying (吳洛纓) expressed that the selection process for each award winner is painstakingly meticulous. The screenwriter explained that after three years of judging and two years receiving nominations, she understands there are many, many hardworking people in the industry.

Critics praised Peter Ho (何潤東) for taking home the Best Director in a Television Series award for Age of Rebellion. The former singer and actor was equally delighted and shocked as he made his was onstage to receive his first Golden Bell as a director. He expressed gratitude to his team and said their support had been an invaluable asset to his success.

TV Dramas Wake Up and Days We Stared at the Sun were also nominated for 10 and 12 Golden Bells respectively, but the latter picked up just two awards and the former won only Best Art and Design.