All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB New York 3 0 1.000 — Philadelphia 3 0 1.000 — Toronto 2 1 .667 1 Brooklyn 0 1 .000 2 Boston 1 3 .250 2½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Charlotte 2 1 .667 — Washington 1 1 .500 ½ Atlanta 1 1 .500 ½ Orlando 1 1 .500 ½ Miami 0 3 .000 2 Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 2 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 ½ Indiana 1 0 1.000 ½ Detroit 1 1 .500 1 Chicago 1 1 .500 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB San Antonio 2 0 1.000 — Houston 1 1 .500 1 Dallas 1 1 .500 1 Memphis 1 1 .500 1 New Orleans 0 3 .000 2½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 3 0 1.000 — Utah 3 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 1½ Portland 1 1 .500 1½ Minnesota 1 2 .333 2 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 — Golden State 1 1 .500 1 L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333 1½ Sacramento 1 2 .333 1½ Phoenix 1 2 .333 1½

___

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 120, Dallas 114

Orlando 119, Flamengo Flamengo 82

Toronto 120, Melbourne United 82

Washington 121, Miami 114

New York 106, New Orleans 100

Memphis 120, Atlanta 110

Oklahoma City 113, Minnesota 101

San Antonio 117, Detroit 93

Denver 96, Perth Wildcats 88

Utah 129, Adelaide 36ers 99

Portland 115, Phoenix 93

Golden State 122, Sacramento 94

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 113, Boston 102

Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers at Anaheim, Calif., 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta vs. Oklahoma City at Tulsa, Okla., 3 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas vs. Philadelphia at Shenzen, 8 a.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Shanghai Sharks at Houston, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.