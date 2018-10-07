  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/07 10:11
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
New York 3 0 1.000
Philadelphia 3 0 1.000
Toronto 2 1 .667 1
Brooklyn 0 1 .000 2
Boston 1 3 .250
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 2 1 .667
Washington 1 1 .500 ½
Atlanta 1 1 .500 ½
Orlando 1 1 .500 ½
Miami 0 3 .000 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 2 0 1.000
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 ½
Indiana 1 0 1.000 ½
Detroit 1 1 .500 1
Chicago 1 1 .500 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 2 0 1.000
Houston 1 1 .500 1
Dallas 1 1 .500 1
Memphis 1 1 .500 1
New Orleans 0 3 .000
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 3 0 1.000
Utah 3 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 1 1 .500
Portland 1 1 .500
Minnesota 1 2 .333 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000
Golden State 1 1 .500 1
L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333
Sacramento 1 2 .333
Phoenix 1 2 .333

___

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 120, Dallas 114

Orlando 119, Flamengo Flamengo 82

Toronto 120, Melbourne United 82

Washington 121, Miami 114

New York 106, New Orleans 100

Memphis 120, Atlanta 110

Oklahoma City 113, Minnesota 101

San Antonio 117, Detroit 93

Denver 96, Perth Wildcats 88

Utah 129, Adelaide 36ers 99

Portland 115, Phoenix 93

Golden State 122, Sacramento 94

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 113, Boston 102

Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers at Anaheim, Calif., 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta vs. Oklahoma City at Tulsa, Okla., 3 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas vs. Philadelphia at Shenzen, 8 a.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Shanghai Sharks at Houston, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.