National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/07 10:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Ottawa 2 1 0 1 3 8 7
Montreal 2 1 0 1 3 7 4
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 2 1
Buffalo 2 1 1 0 2 3 5
Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 6 7
Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 7
Florida 1 0 0 1 1 1 2
Detroit 1 0 0 1 1 2 3
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
Washington 2 1 0 1 3 13 7
New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 5 5
Columbus 2 1 1 0 2 4 5
Pittsburgh 2 1 1 0 2 8 11
N.Y. Rangers 2 0 2 0 0 3 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 7 5
Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 8 1
Chicago 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Colorado 1 1 0 0 2 4 1
Winnipeg 2 1 1 0 2 6 6
St. Louis 1 0 1 0 0 1 5
Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
Vancouver 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
San Jose 2 1 1 0 2 5 7
Los Angeles 1 0 0 1 1 2 3
Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 0 3
Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 2 5
Vegas 1 0 1 0 0 2 5
Edmonton 1 0 1 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Carolina 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 5, Edmonton 2

Dallas 5, Winnipeg 1

Montreal 5, Pittsburgh 1

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 5, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1, SO

Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vancouver at Carolina, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.