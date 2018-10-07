  1. Home
  2. World

Gonzalez, Bregman lift Astros over Indians for 2-0 ALDS lead

By KRISTIE RIEKEN , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/10/07 08:05
Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez (9) races to first base on a hit against the Cleveland Indians during the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball America

Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez (9) races to first base on a hit against the Cleveland Indians during the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball America

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts after striking out Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez to end the sixth inning of Game 2 of a base

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts after striking out Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez to end the sixth inning of Game 2 of a base

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against Cleveland Indians' pitcher Trevor Bauer during the seventh inning of

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against Cleveland Indians' pitcher Trevor Bauer during the seventh inning of

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) leaves after he was pulled in the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Divisio

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) leaves after he was pulled in the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball American League Divisio

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez reacts after striking out against Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole to end the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball A

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez reacts after striking out against Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole to end the sixth inning of Game 2 of a baseball A

HOUSTON (AP) — Marwin Gonzalez hit a go-ahead, two-run double, Alex Bregman homered for the second straight day and the Houston Astros beat the Cleveland Indians 3-1 Saturday to take a 2-0 AL Division Series lead.

Francisco Lindor put Cleveland ahead with a third-inning homer off winner Gerrit Cole, but Gonzalez gave the Astros the lead in the sixth with the third of his four hits, an opposite-field double to right off usually reliable reliever Andrew Miller.

Bregman homered against Trevor Bauer in the seventh, and the World Series champions moved within a win of a second straight trip to the AL Championship Series.

Dallas Keuchel starts for the Astros when the series resumes Monday in Cleveland. Mike Clevinger is scheduled to pitch for the Indians.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports