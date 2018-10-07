BC-SOC--Argentine Results

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/10/07 07:31
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Tuesday's Matches

San Martin de Tucuman 1, Banfield 1

Velez Sarsfield 2, Aldosivi 0

Saturday's Matches

River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia

Huracan vs. Argentinos Jrs

Aldosivi 2, San Martin de Tucuman 0

Gimnasia 1, Godoy Cruz 0

San Martin 3, Velez Sarsfield 1

Patronato Parana vs. Independiente

Sunday's Matches

Banfield vs. San Lorenzo

Atletico Tucuman vs. Lanus

Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe

Talleres vs. Belgrano

Racing Club vs. Boca Juniors

Monday's Match

Tigre vs. Estudiantes

Tuesday's Match

Colon vs. Newell's